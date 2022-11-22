Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Switzerland hosts Cameroon as both teams aim to get off to a flying start as Group G looks incredibly tough.

STREAM SWITZERLAND vs CAMEROON LIVE

The Swiss are always underrated and with Granit Xhaka in the form of his life, they have a real chance of getting out of this group and then causing plenty of problems in the knockout rounds.

As for Cameroon, they are very dangerous and proved that in the African Cup of Nations last time out when they finished third as hosts. With some clinical forwards, they can cause any defense problems.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Switzerland vs Cameroon.

Latest World Cup news World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,... World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,... World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...

How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Thursday (November 24)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Switzerland have Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer back for another tournament, while they also have a talented group of young attackers ready to make their name as Embolo, Vargas and Okafor are all set for breakout tournaments. Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar give them a solid core in defense too.

As for Cameron, they have Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to boss midfield, plus strikers Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will cause plenty of problems. Aboubakar will be appearing in this third World Cup for Cameroon and he’s scored 33 goals in 89 games for the Indomitable Lions.

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key players: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Follow @JPW_NBCSports