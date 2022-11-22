World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:14 AM EST
0 Comments

Neither Spain nor Germany will overlook groupmates Japan and Costa Rica when the quartet scraps it out in World Cup 2022 Group E this November.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.

Of course, Spanish boss Luis Enrique and Germany’s Hansi Flick will be fancying themselves the favorites to emerge from the group, but anything can happen in Qatar.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group E.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...

Group E schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

How To Watch Group E matches live

  • When: November 23-December 1 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Spain

Current FIFA world ranking: 7
World Cup titles: 1 (2010)
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Luis Enrique
Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Germany

Current FIFA world ranking: 11
World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
World Cup appearances: 20
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Hansi Flick
Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Costa Rica

Current FIFA world ranking: 31
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

Japan

Current FIFA world ranking: 24
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 7
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

Premier League

Premier League
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup
Tim Ream
Could Tim Ream be the USMNT’s unlikely World Cup hero?

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:21 AM EST
0 Comments

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the knockout rounds? Will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying and have already delivered a shock at this World Cup?

Almost everybody would’ve expected Argentina will advance from this group (and possibly win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland would join them in the last 16. The opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland that once seemed vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16 now looks a bit less crucial.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
USA vs Wales
USA falters as Bale grabs point for Wales

Group C schedule (all times ET)

Tuesday, November 22: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Tuesday, November 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

How To Watch Group C matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:14 AM EST
0 Comments

World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide.

That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning champions have Karim Benzema on board this time to bolster their attacking unit. As for Denmark, they showed their quality to reach the semifinals of EURO 2020 and they were excellent in qualifying in Europe.

Denmark also beat France in UEFA Nations League action recently and play them just before this World Cup as these two teams know each other very well and both are favored to go far in Qatar.

Australia are a nasty team to play against and will sit back, frustrate opponents and look to be dangerous on the counter. As for Tunisia, they had a decent AFCON tournament last time (reaching the quarterfinals) but they look like the weaker of the teams in this group.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group D.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
USA vs Wales
USA falters as Bale grabs point for Wales

Group D schedule (all times ET)

Tuesday, November 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
Tuesday, November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

How To Watch Group D matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

France

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark

Current FIFA world ranking: 10
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Australia

Current FIFA world ranking: 38
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs
Coach: Graham Arnold
Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Tunisia

Current FIFA world ranking: 30
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)
Coach: Jalel Kadri
Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:13 AM EST
0 Comments

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite.

Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

But Croatia’s got tournament acumen, Canada’s coming off the best front-to-back performance in CONCACAF qualifying, and Morocco has the stars at the back and front to win in any number of fashions.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group F.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...

Group F schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Wednesday, November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

How To Watch Group F matches live

  • When: November 23-December 1, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Belgium

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Croatia

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 22, 2022, 10:12 AM EST
0 Comments

World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.

Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.

Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group?

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

How To Watch Group G matches live

  • When: November 24-December 2, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Brazil

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Serbia

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

Switzerland

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Premier League

Premier League
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup
Tim Ream
Could Tim Ream be the USMNT’s unlikely World Cup hero?