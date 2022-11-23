What began with a Lionel Messi goal ended as one of the biggest group stage upsets in World Cup history, as Saudi Arabia struck twice in the second half to beat Argentina 2-1 in Lusail on Tuesday.
Messi converted a penalty and Argentina looked set to roll its unbeaten streak to 37 games. But Lautaro Martinez’s goal was pulled back for a razor-thin offside and the game hit halftime at 1-0.
Saudi coach Herve Renard then got two very nice goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari In a four-minute span early in the second half.
Argentina out-attempted the Saudis 15-3 and held a 2.23-0.14 expected goals advantage but all that matters very little as Poland and Mexico will both feel a chance to win the group.
Argentina quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez
Saudi Arabia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais