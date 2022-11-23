Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

What began with a Lionel Messi goal ended as one of the biggest group stage upsets in World Cup history, as Saudi Arabia struck twice in the second half to beat Argentina 2-1 in Lusail on Tuesday.

Messi converted a penalty and Argentina looked set to roll its unbeaten streak to 37 games. But Lautaro Martinez’s goal was pulled back for a razor-thin offside and the game hit halftime at 1-0.

WATCH ARGENTINA vs SAUDI ARABIA FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saudi coach Herve Renard then got two very nice goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari In a four-minute span early in the second half.

Argentina out-attempted the Saudis 15-3 and held a 2.23-0.14 expected goals advantage but all that matters very little as Poland and Mexico will both feel a chance to win the group.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi goal video: World’s best converts penalty

Saleh Al-Shehri goal video: Saudis go level

Salem Al-Dawsari goal video: 2-1!

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can Saudi Arabia slow Messi, let alone Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, et cetera, et cetera?

Will this be the blast-off for the international careers of Alexis Mac Allister or Julian Alvarez?

And can a Saudi player catch the eye of the international community and even draw the player away from the nation’s domestic league?

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3

World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)

World Cup appearances: 17

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Saudi Arabia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

