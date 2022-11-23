Belgium survive – barely – to beat electric, industrious Canada

By Nov 23, 2022, 6:12 PM EST
0 Comments

Canada shocked and stunned Belgium for 88 of 90 minutes but Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty and Toby Alderweireld joined Michy Batshuayi to set up a moment of brilliance in the Red Devils’ 1-0 win to start their World Cup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

WATCH BELGIUM vs CANADA FULL MATCH REPLAY

Belgium had more of the ball but far less of the threat as Canada used 47 percent possession to rifle off 21 of the game’s 30 shots.

But Batshuayi ran onto Alderweireld’s lid-opening long ball and slotted past Milan Borjan to give Belgium three points and two-point group leads on remaining opponents Croatia and Morocco on Wednesday.

Courtois made three saves including an early penalty on Davies, making 50 touches in Belgium’s win.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

2022 World Cup

youngest goalscorer in World Cup
Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?
Argentina vs Mexico live
Argentina vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news
France vs Denmark live
France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Thibaut Courtois leads Belgium in saving Golden Generation… for now

If you thought you’d see a smash-and-grab in Belgium vs Canada, you would’ve expected the Canadians to be the ones doing the smashing and the grabbing at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

We’ve seen Courtois steal the biggest club games in the world, and the Real Madrid man was the main reason Belgium delivered three points to their World Cup hopes.

This is viewed as a Golden Generation for Belgium and it came extremely close — like three diving saves close — to walking away from the tournament opener without a point in a game they were widely expected to use as a fairly easy springboard into the tournament.

Courtois guessed right to stop Davies penalty and the Bayern Munich man sliced the rebound over the bar, and  Courtois made another wonderful save late in the game as Canada pushed to finally get their breakthrough.

Belgium didn’t even manage a full expected goal in the win, while the numbers point to nearly three xG for the Canadians.

But… you have to finish. Oh, Canada.

Belgium vs Canada
(Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

John Herdman reaction: ‘We’re going to go and (expletive) Croatia’

Canada boss John Herdman wasn’t bashful when asked what he told his players after gathering them at midfield after the final whistle.

The Englishman told the Canadian team that they were as dominant as they felt, and made a vow regarding their second match of the tournament against Croatia.

“I just told them they belong here, and we’re going to go and ‘F’ Croatia next. It’s as simple as it gets,” Herdman said, according to The Athletic. “I’m proud of the performance but you need to take three points in your first game. We had an opportunity tonight to be top of the group, that was the mission, and we missed it. But I’m proud of the performance. These lads showed that they can live on this stage and I think they made the fans proud and made them feel that they belong here.”

Stars of the Show

Belgium vs Canada
fotmob.com

Thibaut Courtois

Toby Alderweireld

Stephen Eustaquio

Alistair Johnston

Thibaut Courtois penalty save (video)

Michy Batshuayi goal video: Belgium stings against run of play

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku).  Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?

By Nov 23, 2022, 6:07 PM EST
0 Comments

Gavi’s goal for Spain against Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday left many fans wondering if he was the youngest player to ever score at a World Cup.

The answer is no.

Gavi was aged 18 years and 110 days when scored the fifth of Spain’s seven goals against Los Ticos at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khr.

That’s more than 200 days older than Pele was in 1958 when he bagged his first of 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches that would stretch into the 1970 tournament.

There are no players at the World Cup younger than Pele’s record age, but there are several players the same age as Gavi.

[ MORE: Recap/highlights from Spain 7-0 Costa Rica ]

Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette, Morocco’s Bilal El Khannous, Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko, Australia’s Garang Kuol, and Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are also 18.

Moukoko and Kuol are younger than Gavi, the former having turned 18 on Nov. 20 and the latter on Sept. 15.

We also won’t see the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history at this tournament, as Roger Milla was 42 years, 39 days when he scored for Cameroon at the 1994 World Cup. He was the oldest player at a World Cup until Faryd Mondragon, 43, played in the 2014 tournament.

The oldest player who could see the pitch in Qatar is Mexican goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, who turned 40 on Sept. 18.

The oldest field player is Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson. The 39-year-old was born on Feb. 8, 1983, 18 days before Portugal defender Pepe. Brazil’s Dani Alves is also 39.

Latest World Cup

Belgium vs Canada
Belgium survive – barely – to beat electric, industrious Canada
Argentina vs Mexico live
Argentina vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news
France vs Denmark live
France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Argentina vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:45 PM EST
0 Comments

Lionel Messi and Argentina have to bounce back from a historic upset loss when the Albiceleste meet Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Lusail on Saturday.

STREAM LIVE ARGENTINA vs MEXICO

Argentina blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia In Lusail on Tuesday, shocking the tournament to life and putting even more emphasis on its second match with a tricky El Tri.

Mexico, for what it’s worth, will be upset not to have taken more from a scoreless draw with Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha and will also be positive that their final match against the Saudis will be a tough one.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs Mexico.

2022 World Cup

Belgium vs Canada
Belgium survive – barely – to beat electric, industrious Canada
youngest goalscorer in World Cup
Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?
France vs Denmark live
France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Saturday Nov. 26
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

It’s Messi, of course, who says he’s playing in his final World Cup, but it’s also about who’s going to step up as a difference maker for Argentina. Lautaro Martinez had a goal taken off the board for a razor-thin offside versus Saudi Arabia, while Julian Alvarez had a shot saved in his sub’s role and both Paulo Dybala and Angel Correa were unused subs in the opener.

Mexico’s midfield was excellent to start the tournament. Will Hector Herrera again join Edson Alvarez and Luis Chavez is setting the tone for Tata Martino’s team? And can El Tri find a finisher after Henry Martin and Co. failed to find the back of the goal versus Poland.

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:34 PM EST
0 Comments

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday.

STREAM LIVE FRANCE vs DENMARK

The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.

Meanwhile, Denmark hopes a 0-0 draw with Tunisia In Education City was a mere hiccup on the path to building off an emotional EURO 2020 (in 2021).

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for France vs Denmark.

2022 World Cup

Belgium vs Canada
Belgium survive – barely – to beat electric, industrious Canada
youngest goalscorer in World Cup
Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?
Argentina vs Mexico live
Argentina vs Mexico: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch France vs Denmark live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday Nov. 26
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Denmark’s defenders were ready for Tunisia but its midfield could not dictate the pace and its forwards were nearly non-existent. To say France presents a bigger challenge for Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dollberg, or whoever else Denmark puts in attack is an understatement.

France, meanwhile, allowed an early goal to the Socceroos before turning on the style for most of the remainder of the patch. Antoine Griezmann looks especially lively for Les Bleus after contract issues limited his minutes for Atletico Madrid earlier this season.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

What are the group stage tiebreaker rules at the 2022 World Cup?

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:08 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup is already well underway and through the first matches of the group stage, the tournament has been marked by unpredictability and upsets, including Saudi Arabia toppling Argentina and Japan edging out Germany thanks to a late comeback. While one loss doesn’t necessarily mean these pre-tournament contenders won’t make it to the knockout rounds, it does make the path significantly harder. Read on to see the World Cup tiebreakers that may come into play in determining which teams advance to the next round and continue on the path to soccer’s greatest glory.

How many teams will advance from the World Cup group stage?

Of the 32 teams at the 2022 World Cup, only 16 will advance to the next round of the tournament. The top two teams in each of the eight groups will advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will be a single-elimination competition, with eight teams making it through to the quarterfinals and four to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinal matches will play in the final, while the losers will meet in the third-place playoff.

RELATED: World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

What are the tiebreakers for the group stage at the World Cup?

If two or more teams have an equal number of points after the conclusion of group stage matches, FIFA will use the following tiebreakers to determine which nations advance:

  • Goal differential – the team with the higher goal differential (total goals scored minus total goals allowed) will have the higher ranking
  • Number of goals scored – If multiple teams have the same number of points and equal goal differential, the team with more goals scored will be given a higher ranking than the lesser-scoring team

If two or more teams are still “tied” after applying these tiebreakers, FIFA moves on to a second round of tiebreakers:

  • Greatest number of points obtained in group matches between the teams concerned
  • Superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the team concerned
  • Greatest number of goals scored in all matches between the teams concerned
  • Highest team conduct score – team conduct score is based on the number of yellow and red cards a team has obtained. The team with the highest team conduct score will receive the higher ranking.
    • Yellow Card: Minus one point
    • Indirect Red Card (acquired via two yellow cards): Minus three points
    • Direct Red Card: Minus four points
    • Yellow Card and Direct Red Card: Minus five points

RELATED: PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate

The “team conduct” tiebreaker or “fair play” tiebreaker was first used at the 2018 World Cup – Japan and Senegal stood equal after all other tiebreakers were applied but Senegal had more yellow cards and was subsequently eliminated. Japan advanced to the Round of 16.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!