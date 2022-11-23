France vs Denmark: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

France looks to seal a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup when it tangles with familiar UEFA foe Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11am ET Saturday.

STREAM LIVE FRANCE vs DENMARK

The reigning World Cup champions overcame a blip to rout Australia 4-1 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday and can make it two-for-two with a win Saturday.

Meanwhile, Denmark hopes a 0-0 draw with Tunisia In Education City was a mere hiccup on the path to building off an emotional EURO 2020 (in 2021).

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for France vs Denmark.

How to watch France vs Denmark live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday Nov. 26

Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Denmark’s defenders were ready for Tunisia but its midfield could not dictate the pace and its forwards were nearly non-existent. To say France presents a bigger challenge for Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dollberg, or whoever else Denmark puts in attack is an understatement.

France, meanwhile, allowed an early goal to the Socceroos before turning on the style for most of the remainder of the patch. Antoine Griezmann looks especially lively for Les Bleus after contract issues limited his minutes for Atletico Madrid earlier this season.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Follow @NicholasMendola