Netherlands vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 8:04 AM EST
The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible.

After their win against Senegal in their opening game the Dutch were sturdy but not spectacular and Louis van Gaal will want to see more creativity from his side this time out.

Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.

Here is everything you need for Netherlands vs Ecuador. 

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Friday, November 25
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Memphis Depay was fit enough to come off the bench against Senegal and he could start here, which would be a huge boost for the Dutch. They are a different team when their main man up top is firing on all cylinders. Elsewhere LVG will want more from Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Their 3-4-2-1 formation looked a little disjointed in their opener but it will likely remain.

Ecuador will stick to their solid 4-4-2 formation and Enner Valencia has shaken off a knee injury to provide La Tri with a big boost. Their skipper scored both goals against Qatar and became their all-time leading goalscorer in the process. The solid base Moises Caicedo gives them in midfield allows Valencia, Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada to spring attacks and Ecuador are a very dangerous team on the counter.

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Germany vs Japan, live! Score, updates, how to watch

By Nov 23, 2022, 9:05 AM EST
Hansi Flick’s stop-start career as Germany national team coach has to be go-go-go now as the European powers open the 2022 World Cup with a tough test from Japan on Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

While Germany’s match with Spain will capture the eyes of the world, it’ll be this one that could stop Flick’s path to the knockout rounds in its tracks.

Japan is very good but lost 2-1 to Canada on Thursday in a sign that its strong summer did not make It imperious. A result against Germany could put it in a strong position with Costa Rica next before the Dec. 1 match with Spain.

Here is everything you need for Germany vs Japan.

How to watch Germany vs Japan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Which Germany shows for the tournament, the dynamic but open one that won 5-2 over Italy and drew England 3-3? Or will it be the team that drew four-straight Nations League games by a 1-1 score line? Either way, Germany’s only clean sheets in 2022 came against Israel and Oman.

Japan’s friendly loss to Canada can be considered a blip but Germany is obviously a step up in class. Can the Samurai Blue get appropriate center forward play from a crew of four who’ve scored 11 goals in a combined 60 caps. Takuma Asano, 28, has seven of those goals and 37 of those caps, but look out for Shuto Machino. The 23-year-old scored thrice in his first four caps, nabbing two against Hong Kong and another versus South Korea? Could he be one of the breakout players of this tournament? He’s a wild card bet along teammates Takefuso Kubo, Karou Mitoma, and Ritsu Doan.

Germany quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 11
World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
World Cup appearances: 20
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Hansi Flick
Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Japan quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 7
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

USMNT projected lineup vs England

By Nov 23, 2022, 8:40 AM EST
How will the USMNT lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?

Gregg Berhalter has some big decisions to make, most notably if he can get both Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup without having an impact on the balance of his team.

It also depends a lot on the approach of the USMNT, as they could sit back and look to counter England or perhaps they go all-out with a high-press which worked so well in the first half against Wales. However they line up, the USMNT will want more control throughout the game as they faded badly in their draw against Wales.

Below is a projected USMNT lineup against England.

Projected USMNT lineup vs England

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Analysis, options and tactics

The back four and goalkeeper picks itself although after his costly error against Wales, perhaps Walker Zimmerman could come out and Cameron Carter-Vickers could start? Also, Sergino Dest should start at right back but he looked very rusty after his recent injury and Berhalter may worry about Raheem Sterling running at him on the counter.

In midfield there is one big decision to make: will the trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie start again? Adams definitely will but if Berhalter wants a more attacking lineup, he should probably leave one of Musah or McKennie out. I’d probably leave out Musah as he struggled a little against Wales but McKennie could easily be left out as he struggled too and is obviously battling his way back to full fitness.

If Berhalter does go with a more attacking midfield then one of Aaronson and Reyna will start as a No. 10. I’d probably go with Reyna given his ability to keep the ball, which will be key against England. The Dortmund youngster obviously wasn’t happy about not playing against Wales as he told reporters he was 100 percent fit but Berhalter wanted to use Jordan Morris off the bench ahead of him. It was quite likely Berhalter was saving Reyna from any potential injury as Wales were extremely physical. Aaronson could easily start out wide in this game but I’d expect him to be a really good impact sub in the second half.

Up top I would bring in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent. He would give the USMNT a focal point up top and although Josh Sargent did well on the USA’s goal against Wales, the ball didn’t really stick with him up top. Wright will allow the USA to get further up the pitch and take some pressure off as England are expected to have plenty of the ball and the USA will play in more of a 4-5-1 formation for most of this game.

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 23, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Friday, November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Friday, November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Thursday, November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Morocco, Croatia battle to tense draw

By Nov 23, 2022, 6:54 AM EST
Morocco and Croatia played a tight, tense scoreless draw as Group F continues to look wide open.

The Atlas Lions had the better chances throughout but it was a game largely played in midfield and Croatia’s experience side failed to get going as Luka Modric and Co. couldn’t control the tempo of the game.

In truth, this was a game where Morocco promised more going forward than Croatia but both teams seemed pretty happy with a draw.

Next up for Morocco is Belgium, while Croatia take on Canada.

Ageing Croatia might not be a dark horse

Every single tournament they seem to exceed expectations but the runners up from the 2018 tournament finally seem to be over the hill. Modric (37), Perisic (33) and Lovren (33) are the heartbeat of this team but Croatia looked their age against Morocco and they couldn’t handle the high-pressing of their opponents. Croatia can still out of the group and then who knows? Their experience in tournaments will hold them in good stead but just like at EURO 2020 they don’t seem to be able to match the intensity of most of their opponents. Their quality remains but can they get their best players in the right positions to make the most of it?

Stars of the show

Achraf Hakimi: Showed his class surging forward from right back and was a threat whenever Morocco countered.

Josko Gvardiol: So calm on the ball and dominant defensively. Hard to believe the center back is just 20 years old.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic