The Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A as both aim to make it two wins from two as they aim to qualify for the last 16 as soon as possible.

After their win against Senegal in their opening game the Dutch were sturdy but not spectacular and Louis van Gaal will want to see more creativity from his side this time out.

Ecuador were good value for their win against Qatar as Enner Valencia gave them a focal point up front and the South American side impressed with yet another solid defensively display.

Here is everything you need for Netherlands vs Ecuador.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Friday, November 25

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Memphis Depay was fit enough to come off the bench against Senegal and he could start here, which would be a huge boost for the Dutch. They are a different team when their main man up top is firing on all cylinders. Elsewhere LVG will want more from Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Their 3-4-2-1 formation looked a little disjointed in their opener but it will likely remain.

Ecuador will stick to their solid 4-4-2 formation and Enner Valencia has shaken off a knee injury to provide La Tri with a big boost. Their skipper scored both goals against Qatar and became their all-time leading goalscorer in the process. The solid base Moises Caicedo gives them in midfield allows Valencia, Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada to spring attacks and Ecuador are a very dangerous team on the counter.

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 3

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

