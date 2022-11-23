Pep Guardiola signs new contract at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract as Manchester City boss, as the reigning Premier League champions are set for more dominance.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Guardiola’s previous contract was due to end at the end of this season but he’s extended his deal for another two years to the summer of 2025.

If, as expected, he sees that deal out, that means Guardiola will have been in charge at City for almost a decade. He has won four of the last five Premier League titles and 11 major trophies overall, as the quest to win the UEFA Champions League is fuelling him to extend his stay at City.

City currently sit five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but are expected to kick on in the second half of the season as they aim to win three titles in a row.

Speaking about his new deal at Manchester City, one of the greatest coaches of all time could not hide his delight and had a bit of banter too.

Guardiola delighted to continue Manchester City reign

“I know you want to get rid of me but I’m staying for two more years,” Guardiola joked in a message to Man City fans. “I love it.”

He went on to discuss how happy and comfortable he was at Man City and is excited at what they can achieve moving forward.

“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years, and it will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable,” Guardiola said. “From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”

Since Guardiola arrived at City they have won 38 points more than their nearest rivals, Liverpool, and he’s won 271 of the 374 games he’s been in charge. He has broken records galore and now it’s all about one thing: winning the Champions League to complete City’s journey.

That sound you can hear is the rest of the Premier League shuddering at the thought of continuity and greatness for at least another few years at Man City under Guardiola.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports