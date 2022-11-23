Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup

By Nov 23, 2022, 4:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another.

That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.

[ MORE: World Cup predictions! ]

There’s also a bevy of Wolves and Man City players suiting up for Portugal, a significant Leicester City contingent with Belgium, and Brentford contributing plenty of talent to Denmark.

England is obviously the biggest recipient of Premier League players and Wales is unsurprisingly up there, too, but Brazil and Portugal also look very PL-familiar.

For a full list of all the Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, dip below the jump.

Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina

Julian Alvarez (Man City)
Alexia Mac Allister (Brighton)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd)
Cristiano Romero (Tottenham)

Belgium

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa)
Wout Faes (Leicester City)
Amadou Onana (Everton)
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Brazil

Alisson (Liverpool)
Antony (Man Utd)
Casemiro (Man Utd)
Ederson (Man City)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Fred (Man Utd)
Bruno Guimares (Newcastle)
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
Lucas Paqueta (West Ham
Richarlison (Tottenham)
Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Cameroon

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Croatia

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

Denmark

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)
Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)
Christian Eriksen (Man Utd)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Mathias Jensen (Brentford)
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds)
Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Ecuador

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)
Moises Caicedo (Brighton)
Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

England

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Conor Coady (Everton)
Eric Dier (Tottenham)
Phil Foden (Man City)
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)
Jack Grealish (Man City)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
James Maddison (Leicester City)
Harry Maguire (Man Utd)
Mason Mount (Chelsea)
Kalvin Phillips (Man City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Nick Pope (Newcastle)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)
Declan Rice (West Ham)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Luke Shaw (Man Utd)
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)
John Stones (Man City)
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
Kyle Walker (Man City)
Ben White (Arsenal)
Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

France

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)
Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
William Saliba (Arsenal)
Raphael Varane (Man Utd)

Germany

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)
Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)

Ghana

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Iran

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Japan

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Mexico

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Morocco

Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Netherlands

Nathan Ake (Man City)
Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Poland

Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)
Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Portugal

Joao Cancelo (Man City)
Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)
Ruben Dias (Man City)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)
Ruben Neves (Wolves)
Matheus Nunes (Wolves)
Joao Palhinha (Fulham)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)
Jose Sa (Wolves)
Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Senegal

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)
Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)

Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

South Korea

Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves)
Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Spain

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Aymeric Laporte (Man City)
David Raya (Brentford)
Rodri (Man City)
Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Switzerland

Manuel Akanji (Man City)
Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest)
Fabian Schar (Newcastle)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

United States (USMNT)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)
Tyler Adams (Leeds)
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Uruguay

Rodrigo Betancur (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Facundo Pellistri (Man Utd)

Wales

Ben Davies (Tottenham)
Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)
Daniel James (Fulham)
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)
Danny Ward (Leicester City)
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
Harry Wilson (Fulham)

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Can Morocco be the surprise package that makes a run at African history at the World Cup? It will likely need a win over favored Croatia to get there.

Morocco begins its tricky World Cup run as underdogs to get out of its group but has a well-experienced boss in Vahid Halilhodzic at the wheel ahead of matches with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

STREAM LIVE MOROCCO vs CROATIA

The Atlas Lions have Belgium next and would love to have a point or three in their pockets before what it hopes will be a meaningful group finale against Canada.

For Croatia, it’s knowing that Belgium is last and that a win over the underdogs from North Africa will help it come closer to sealing its spot in the knockout rounds before looking at the favored Red Devils.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Morocco vs Croatia.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL v GHANA

The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Ghana.

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.

Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

Report: Glazers seeking new investment, possible sale of Man United

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:22 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United could soon come under new ownership, with the Glazer family reportedly “preparing to formally announce” their intentions to add new investors or even an outright sale of the club, according to a report from Sky News.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

The report comes just a matter of hours after Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club after mutually agreeing termination of his contract, thus ending another long-running saga at Old Trafford.

[ WORLD CUP: USA 1-1 Wales | England 6-2 Iran ]

Further details regarding the Glazer family’s decision to seek new investment or ownership for Manchester United — quotes from Sky News:

 

Sources said on Tuesday that investment bankers were being instructed by Manchester United’s owners to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

A statement confirming their intentions could come imminently, one of them said.

It remains possible that the family, which took control of United in 2005 in a $938.5-million deal largely funded by debt, opt not to sell.

A partial sale to new investors, with capital being raised to fund an overdue redevelopment of Old Trafford, is one potential outcome from the process.

The Glazers have acknowledged the need for new infrastructure investment to transform the stadium into a genuinely world-class venue, while substantial funds are also required to enable the men’s team to compete once more at the top of the European game.

Manchester United last won the Premier League title in 2013, the final act of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary career.

Belgium vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Canada plays its first World Cup match since 1986 when it tangles with Canada at 2pm ET Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

The Canadians went 0-3 and did not score a goal at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and have since won a lone Gold Cup while failing to qualify for any World Cup or Olympics.

STREAM LIVE BELGIUM vs CANADA

Their first test is a stiff one in world No. 2 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Co. are widely-expected to contend for the tournament title.

The Red Devils have incredible depth in attack, midfield, and goal but may rely on an aging defense that includes 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen, 33-year-old Toby Alderweireld, and 31-year-old Thomas Meunier.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Belgium vs Canada.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku).  Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio