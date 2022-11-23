Qatar vs Senegal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Take Two for hosts Qatar as they welcome desperate Senegal to Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor on Friday.

Qatar fell 2-0 to Ecuador in the first match of the tournament on Sunday while Senegal lost to the Netherlands by the same score one day later.

Senegal was solid defensively until late, when Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored to give Louis van Gaal’s men a big three points. But the Lions of Teranga found life without Sadio Mane about as difficult as expected for their attack.

Qatar, meanwhile, was out of its depth against CONMEBOL side Ecuador and will have to rally its resolve and pride on home soil.

Here is everything you need for Qatar vs Senegal.

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Friday Nov. 25

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Gold Cup leading scorer Almoez Ali came close to scoring for Qatar against Ecuador, so the tournament hosts will know that they can produce chances. Could a quick finish remind Qatar of better days, as they had won four-straight friendlies since October in dispatching Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Albania?

Senegal put a lot on the plate of Ismaila Sarr and the rapid winger did not disappoint, joining Boulaye Dia as productive but ultimately finish-free forwards versus the Netherlands. Premier League stars Cheikhou Kouyate and Nampalys Mendy were effective in the middle of the park but Idrissa Gana Gueye was not at his best.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 49

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 0

How they qualified: As hosts

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

