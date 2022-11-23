Spain obliterates Costa Rica with ruthless seven-goal show

By Nov 23, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Spain demolished Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in a World Cup win as comprehensive as you’ll see in games played between adults in the same stratosphere of men’s soccer.

Ferran Torres scored twice to join Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, Gavi, and Alvaro Morata on the score sheet as Spain held a cartoonish 82 percent of the ball that at times was as high as 87.

Spain held Costa Rica without a shot attempt and completed almost 800 more passes than its CONCACAF opponents at Al Thumana Stadium.

It wasn’t until Morata’a stoppage-time goal that a Spain scorer wasn’t also a member of their (mostly) U-23 roster from the 2020 Olympics.

Spain shows hints of new golden age with comprehensive smackdown

Costa Rica barely touched the ball, didn’t attempt a shot, kept 16 percent of the ball, and registered a 0.00 expected goals for the game.

We knew this could be mad given Los Ticos mix of greying or greyed veterans and inexperienced youth, but this? This was a smackdown.

And it’s difficult not to dream of what Luis Enrique may be building inside of a nation that clobbered the world for the better part of a half-decade earlier this century.

Six of Spain’s starters and all of their goal scorers won silver at the 2020 Olympics, falling to Brazil, and the team’s only loss of 2022 saw it hold 74 percent of the ball in a 2-1 loss to a very good Switzerland side in the Nations League.

Spain has a right to dream right now, especially after Japan took down Germany in the opener.

From the possession to the danger to the gaudy goal differential after one match, it’s very difficult to make as bold a visual claim as Spain made to start this tournament.

Enrique left — ready for this? — Thiago Alcantara, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Sergio Ramos, Mikel Oyarzabal, Inigo Martinez, and Sergi Roberto at home.

Oof.

Stars of the Show

Spain vs Costa Rica
graphic via fotmob.com

Jordi Alba

Ferran Torres

Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo goal video

Ferran Torres goal videos

Marco Asensio goal video

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Wednesday, Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Spain has a lot of familiar faces anxious to etch their names on the country’s celebrated World Cup history. The Barcelona-heavy roster has as many members of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as Real Madrid, leading to criticism from other parts of the country. The biggest question comes at forward, where Alvaro Morata (30) and Pablo Sarabia (30) are two of eight players over the age of 26.

Costa Rica’s biggest argument for success comes from one of CONCACAF’s best, perhaps the best, ever goalkeepers in Keylor Navas. Ten outfield players have more than 50 caps, but Costa Rica will need a youngster to make its name if it wants a point or more out of the group. Can that be Sunderland teenager Jewison Bennette?

Spain quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 7
World Cup titles: 1 (2010)
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Luis Enrique
Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Costa Rica quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 31
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 23, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

Saudi Arabia and Japan have already pulled off huge upset wins over Argentina and Germany respectively as the tournament has got off to a flying start.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

Latest World Cup news

England vs USA live
England vs USA: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Friday, November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Friday, November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Thursday, November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Belgium vs Canada live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

By Nov 23, 2022, 1:05 PM EST
0 Comments

Canada plays its first World Cup match since 1986 when it tangles with Canada at 2pm ET Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

The Canadians went 0-3 and did not score a goal at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and have since won a lone Gold Cup while failing to qualify for any World Cup or Olympics.

Their first test is a stiff one in world No. 2 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Co. are widely-expected to contend for the tournament title.

The Red Devils have incredible depth in attack, midfield, and goal but may rely on an aging defense that includes 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen, 33-year-old Toby Alderweireld, and 31-year-old Thomas Meunier.

Here is everything you need for Belgium vs Canada.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku).  Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Japan stuns Germany with late comeback win

By and Nov 23, 2022, 10:03 AM EST
0 Comments

Japan pulled of a stunning upset victory against Germany as two late goals secured a first-ever win for the Samurai Blue against the world powerhouse.

For Germany, they have now lost the opening game of the group stage for two World Cup tournaments in a row and in 2018 that led to them not making the knockout rounds.

Hansi Flick’s side took the lead through Ilkay Gundogan’s first half penalty kick and had chances to double their lead but Japan hung in there and their substitutes had a huge impact as both Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano (who both play in Germany) scored to stun Germany.

This was the first time since 1978 that Germany lost a World Cup game in which they were leading at half time, while Japan have got their Group E campaign off to a flier.

Next up Germany face Spain in what is now a huge clash, while Japan face Costa Rica.

Substitutes star as Samurai Blue pull off stunning comeback

Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu brought on Mitoma, Doan, Minamino, Asano and Tomiyasu and they had an incredible impact on the game. It was like Japan knew if they could keep the game close, bringing those players off the bench would propel them to have a chance of getting something. Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made up for his first half mistake to give away a penalty as he made several big stops in the second half and Germany’s slack finishing gave Japan the chance to get back into this game. They made the most of Germany’s defensive errors and pressed so high early on and then late on and Germany just couldn’t handle the pressure Japan put on them. This is one of the biggest victories in Japan’s World Cup history, if not the biggest. And their coach and rampant midfielders and attackers should take huge credit for never giving up.

Stars of the show

Graphic via FotMob.com

Jamal Musiala: Silky on the ball, set up chances galore and one mazy run saw him beat five players but he blasted over. What a talent the 19-year-old is.

Wataru Endo: Brilliant in midfield and snapped into challenges to knock Gundogan and Kimmich out of their stride.

How to watch Germany vs Japan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Which Germany shows for the tournament, the dynamic but open one that won 5-2 over Italy and drew England 3-3? Or will it be the team that drew four-straight Nations League games by a 1-1 score line? Either way, Germany’s only clean sheets in 2022 came against Israel and Oman.

Japan’s friendly loss to Canada can be considered a blip but Germany is obviously a step up in class. Can the Samurai Blue get appropriate center forward play from a crew of four who’ve scored 11 goals in a combined 60 caps. Takuma Asano, 28, has seven of those goals and 37 of those caps, but look out for Shuto Machino. The 23-year-old scored thrice in his first four caps, nabbing two against Hong Kong and another versus South Korea? Could he be one of the breakout players of this tournament? He’s a wild card bet along teammates Takefuso Kubo, Karou Mitoma, and Ritsu Doan.

Germany quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 11
World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
World Cup appearances: 20
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Hansi Flick
Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Japan quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 7
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

Morocco, Croatia battle to tense draw

By and Nov 23, 2022, 9:54 AM EST
0 Comments

Morocco and Croatia played a tight, tense scoreless draw as Group F continues to look wide open.

The Atlas Lions had the better chances throughout but it was a game largely played in midfield and Croatia’s experience side failed to get going as Luka Modric and Co. couldn’t control the tempo of the game.

In truth, this was a game where Morocco promised more going forward than Croatia but both teams seemed pretty happy with a draw.

Next up for Morocco is Belgium, while Croatia take on Canada.

Ageing Croatia might not be a dark horse

Every single tournament they seem to exceed expectations but the runners up from the 2018 tournament finally seem to be over the hill. Modric (37), Perisic (33) and Lovren (33) are the heartbeat of this team but Croatia looked their age against Morocco and they couldn’t handle the high-pressing of their opponents. Croatia can still out of the group and then who knows? Their experience in tournaments will hold them in good stead but just like at EURO 2020 they don’t seem to be able to match the intensity of most of their opponents. They will happen again against Canada in the group stage. Their quality remains but can they get their best players in the right positions to make the most of it?

Stars of the show

FotMob.com

Achraf Hakimi: Showed his class surging forward from right back and was a threat whenever Morocco countered.

Josko Gvardiol: So calm on the ball and dominant defensively. Hard to believe the center back is just 20 years old.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic