Uruguay and South Korea clash in Group H as stars collide in a group where it will be so important to get off to a winning start.

La Celeste have Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani having one more crack at World Cup glory, while there’s a new extremely talented generation of players coming through.

As for South Korea, it’s all about one man: Heung-min Son. The Tottenham superstar has recovered from several fractures in his cheekbone to be ready for the World Cup (he will wear a protective mask) and he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

Here is everything you need for Uruguay vs South Korea.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Thursday (November 24)

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Uruguay, they’ve reached the knockout rounds in each of the last three tournaments but were dumped out in the quarterfinals by eventual champs France in 2018. For Suarez, Godin and Cavani, can they all put in one more mammoth effort to drive Uruguay on to the latter stages? The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are the new generation set to take center stage in the years to come. With Portugal and Ghana (who badly want revenge for 2010) also in their group, Uruguay will see three points against South Korea as a necessity.

For South Korea it’s all about whether or not Heung-min Son is fit enough to have a big impact in this World Cup. They know Portugal and Uruguay are favored to get out of their group but if this Korean side can stay solid defensively (Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is the leader at the back and is having a great season), they know Son (if fully fit) can win a game in a split-second. That is the hope they are hanging on to as they aim to get out of the group for the first time since 2010.

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14

World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL

Coach: Diego Alonso

Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edinson Cavani

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Paulo Bento

Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

