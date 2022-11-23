USA falters as Bale grabs point for Wales

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The USA and Wales battled it out to a tight, tense draw in their World Cup opener as both teams will be fairly happy with that outcome in Group B.

[ MORE: Player ratings | What we learned ]

But the U.S. will feel like this was one that got away as Gareth Bale equalized with eight minutes to go for Wales (playing in their first World Cup game since 1958) as the young Americans couldn’t hold on for all three points.

After eight years away from the World Cup for the U.S., this was as tense as you would expect as Bale grabbed a point for the Welsh late on as a draw was a fair result.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

After a dominant start the U.S. took the lead in the first half as Christian Pulisic surged forward and played a perfect through ball to the onrushing Tim Weah who poked home confidently to send American fans everywhere wild.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Wales improved drastically in the second half as Kieffer Moore gave them a focal point up top and he somehow headed wide from close range moments after Matt Turner had denied Ben Davies. Walker Zimmerman then made a terrible challenge on Bale and the Welsh captain picked himself up to hammer home the penalty kick to grab a point.  

The USMNT face England on Friday in their next group game, while Wales face Iran on the same day. 

[ MORE: Latest Group B standings, schedule, scores ]

Latest World Cup news

Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...

Berhalter’s masterplan starts well, then fades badly

For most of the last few years the USMNT have been hit by injuries and a lack of form to their key players. But at the perfect time everything fell together, at least for the first 45 minutes, for Gregg Berhalter and his side. Dest and McKennie were fit enough to start, Tim Ream has hit the form of his life to bolster the defensive unit. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are fit and firing on all cylinders and this is pretty close to the USMNT’s first choice lineup.

The high-pressing game dominated Wales in the first half and the energy of this young team blew their opponents away. When they were on top they got the goal they deserved and everything was slotting into place for the U.S. when they needed it to. But then they faltered. Whether it be lack of experience or a lack of energy, the USMNT wilted in the second half as Wales missed two big chances before they equalized late on. This was a case of the U.S. having a golden opportunity for victory in their grasp but they let it slip in pretty tame fashion. That will disappoint Berhalter but there were plenty of positives to take from their first half display.

Stars of the show

Tim Ream: Dominant defensively and was so calm on the ball in the first half to keep the pressure on Wales. What a comeback story for the 35-year-old.

Kieffer Moore: What an impact he had after coming on at half time. Gave Wales a focal point and turned the game around.

Graphic via FotMob.com

How to watch USA vs Wales live! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21)
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

There was a lot of talk about why Gio Reyna didn’t come on (he told reporters he is 100 percent fit) and it appears that Gregg Berhalter preferred Jordan Morris over the talented young playmaker.

FULL TIME: USA 1-1 Wales – Disappointing end for the USMNT who were excellent in the first half but fair play to Wales, they fought back valiantly and deserved that point. That sets things up for a very tense Group B.

GOALLL! No, is the answer. Walker Zimmerman goes through the back of Gareth Bale and gives away a penalty kick. Bale then picks himself up and slams home. 1-1.

Tick tock. Just over 10 minutes to go. Can the U.S. hold on!?

Brenden Aaronson on for McKennie. The Leeds midfielder needs to help them get on the ball and stop Wales surging forward.

CLOSE! Somehow Kieffer Moore heads over from close range. What a chance for Wales.

Wales have started the second half well and the USMNT are having to spend a lot of time defending.

GOALLL! Tim Weah with a superb finish after a great run and pass from Christian Pulisic. The USMNT get the goal their dominant display deserves.

Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie both booked within a few minutes. Not ideal. Both have been battling for fitness and only just made this game. Changes at half time?

Save! Wayne Hennessey saves as Rodon heads towards his own goal after good work from Tim Weah. Sargent then powers a header wide from close range. USA have to make the most of being on top here.

A decent start from the USA. Wales haven’t been able to keep the ball and the Americans are knocking it about nicely.

Here we go! The teams are out, the anthems have been sung and the fireworks are flying. It is go time for the USA at the World Cup.

USMNT, Wales starting XI

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?

In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.

Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Morocco vs Croatia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Can Morocco be the surprise package that makes a run at African history at the World Cup? It will likely need a win over favored Croatia to get there.

Morocco begins its tricky World Cup run as underdogs to get out of its group but has a well-experienced boss in Vahid Halilhodzic at the wheel ahead of matches with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

STREAM LIVE MOROCCO vs CROATIA

The Atlas Lions have Belgium next and would love to have a point or three in their pockets before what it hopes will be a meaningful group finale against Canada.

For Croatia, it’s knowing that Belgium is last and that a win over the underdogs from North Africa will help it come closer to sealing its spot in the knockout rounds before looking at the favored Red Devils.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Morocco vs Croatia.

2022 World Cup

Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Belgium vs Canada live
Belgium vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL v GHANA

The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Ghana.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.

Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

Report: Glazers seeking new investment, possible sale of Man United

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:22 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United could soon come under new ownership, with the Glazer family reportedly “preparing to formally announce” their intentions to add new investors or even an outright sale of the club, according to a report from Sky News.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

The report comes just a matter of hours after Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club after mutually agreeing termination of his contract, thus ending another long-running saga at Old Trafford.

[ WORLD CUP: USA 1-1 Wales | England 6-2 Iran ]

Further details regarding the Glazer family’s decision to seek new investment or ownership for Manchester United — quotes from Sky News:

 

Sources said on Tuesday that investment bankers were being instructed by Manchester United’s owners to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

A statement confirming their intentions could come imminently, one of them said.

It remains possible that the family, which took control of United in 2005 in a $938.5-million deal largely funded by debt, opt not to sell.

A partial sale to new investors, with capital being raised to fund an overdue redevelopment of Old Trafford, is one potential outcome from the process.

The Glazers have acknowledged the need for new infrastructure investment to transform the stadium into a genuinely world-class venue, while substantial funds are also required to enable the men’s team to compete once more at the top of the European game.

Manchester United last won the Premier League title in 2013, the final act of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary career.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Belgium vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Canada plays its first World Cup match since 1986 when it tangles with Canada at 2pm ET Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

The Canadians went 0-3 and did not score a goal at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and have since won a lone Gold Cup while failing to qualify for any World Cup or Olympics.

STREAM LIVE BELGIUM vs CANADA

Their first test is a stiff one in world No. 2 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Co. are widely-expected to contend for the tournament title.

The Red Devils have incredible depth in attack, midfield, and goal but may rely on an aging defense that includes 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen, 33-year-old Toby Alderweireld, and 31-year-old Thomas Meunier.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Belgium vs Canada.

2022 World Cup

Morocco vs Croatia live
Morocco vs Croatia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku).  Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio