USMNT player ratings: Weah, Ream star as late lead slips away

By Nov 23, 2022, 4:50 AM EST
USMNT player ratings would seem to indicate a victory for the Yanks in their 2022 World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, but the result doesn’t always match the performance.

[ MORE: USMNT 1-1 Wales recap & highlights | VIDEO: Tim Weah’s opening goal ]

Gregg Berhalter’s game plan, which we’ll dive into much deeper in the ensuing USMNT player ratings, worked like a charm for much of the night in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

USMNT player ratings vs Wales

GK – Matt Turner: 6 – Wales managed just three shots on target (just one before the 80th minute), making Turner’s World Cup debut mostly uneventful. He got a fingertip (or two) to Gareth Bale’s penalty kick, but the power and accuracy won out in the end.

RB – Sergiño Dest: 6 – Given that he carried an injury in the World Cup opener, Dest wasn’t a certainty to start against Wales, but this was the game the USMNT would need him the most during the group stage. Against a three-/five-man backline, it’s imperative to keep as much width as possible, so as to pull the extra defender out of shape and create space to play and receive a pass. Dest appeared limited to some degree, but even just the threat of him running past a defender or serving up a tasty cross was enough to keep Wales honest.

CB – Walker Zimmerman: 5 – With Tim Ream taking on the bulk of the on-ball work, Zimmerman was largely left to get tight to Welsh attackers, use his size and strength in one-on-one battles and battle with Kieffer Moore on land and in the air for much of the second half. That’s exactly what you want him doing. What happened in the final 10 minutes, giving away the penalty kick, is another story.

CB – Tim Ream: 7.5 – It’s mildly disconcerting to think that Ream almost wasn’t a part of this team. If not for injuries to Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, Ream’s chances would have been next to zero despite his fantastic start to the Premier League season with Fulham. After Monday’s opener, it’s impossible to see this USMNT surviving and functioning without him. Ream’s ability to carry and pass the ball under pressure and into heavy traffic made everything else that Berhalter scripted in the game plan. He found the midfield when the ball needed to go central; he found a winger when it needed to go long and diagonal. No one else in the USMNT player pool could do what Ream did on Monday, and without what he did they would have been in a world of hurt after just one game.

LB – Antonee Robinson: 7 – What a luxury it is to have a left back so confident and composed both going forward and defensively. Robinson and Christian Pulisic are starting to build a nice rapport, two Premier League stars combining nicely on the left wing.

DM – Tyler Adams: 7 – For as long as he’s been on the USMNT, the knock on Adams has always been that he is merely an average passer for the position he plays. Everything else that he does more than makes up for any shortcomings on the ball, but Leeds’ 23-year-old midfield engine was a long-range marksman on Monday, picking out more of the same diagonal balls and quickly switching the angle of attack. Wales’ two-man midfield of Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey simply couldn’t conjure any pressure on the ball given their numerical disadvantage.

CM – Yunus Musah: 6 – First things first, this wasn’t a game for the midfield to dominate or lead the way for the USMNT. The key to beating Wales was to create chances during brief moments of quick transition. Each of the three group-stage opponents will present their own unique challenges, and Musah will be asked to do much more against a superior opponent like England.

CM – Weston McKennie: 6 – The same goes for McKennie, largely. It is worth noting that, after being listed as a midfielder on the roster, Brenden Aaronson was indeed used as a central midfielder on Monday. He replaced McKennie in the 66th minute, and it could prove to be something of a masterstroke from Berhalter later in the tournament. With so many wide attacking options, taking Aaronson, who’s the most versatile of the bunch, and dropping him back a line won’t see the USMNT lose any effort or energy defensively, but it will undoubtedly bear fruit in the form of a late-arriving run in the dying minutes of a must-win game, perhaps?

RW – Tim Weah: 8 – When he’s healthy and fit, Weah is perhaps the most unique attacking weapon in the USMNT player pool. No one else possesses the 22-year-old’s deadly combination of pace and finishing. Once again, Wales was the perfect matchup to exploit those particular tools, once the likes of Dest, Robinson and/or Josh Sargent finally managed to pull a defender out into no man’s land. It was Sargent who did so in the lead-up to Weah’s goal, leaving just one defender (already trailing on the wrong side) and the goalkeeper to beat. No problem.

CF – Josh Sargent: 6.5 – Sargent had just 17 touches in his 74 minutes of action, but he wasn’t picked for what he would do on the ball. Defensively, Berhalter needed someone to set the press. In possession, he needed someone to make sacrificial runs to create space for others. He did all of the above exactly as asked.

LW – Christian Pulisic: 7 – Pulisic got the assist on Weah’s goal, driving forward through the heart of midfield and slipping a perfectly time pass into space with pressure all around. He was exactly who the USMNT needs him to be 100 percent of the time. His 67 touches were uncharacteristically high for the USMNT, which is a great sign of a smart game plan built around the best players.

England vs USA: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 6:15 AM EST
England and the USA clash in Group B of the World Cup in a huge game with so many storylines swirling and Gregg Berhalter’s young side need to cause an upset.

So many narratives pop up whenever the USA and England meet and this will be no different.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND v USA

After drawing 1-1 against Wales in their World Cup opener, all is not lost. Still, it was a disappointing result after dominating the first half and the USA need at least a point against England to go into their last group game against Iran with a good chance of reaching the last 16.

As for England, well, Gareth Southgate’s side were dominant in their 6-2 win against Iran to kick off their Group B campaign and they know a win will send them in to the last 16. Their defense did look a little shaky, so let’s see if the USMNT can expose any weaknesses.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for England vs USA. 

How to watch England vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Friday, November 25 
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Berhalter is under pressure to start the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna (who didn’t feature at all against Wales) as the USMNT have to make more of winning the ball high up the pitch. They did that time and time again against Wales and should have been up by a couple of goals before the Welsh made a tactical change which Berhalter didn’t react well to. Getting Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to combine in the final third is going to be key and the USA will have to keep the ball better than they did against Wales if they’re going to get anything out of this game. However, the USA did beat England at the 1950 World Cup in one of the biggest shocks in history and they drew 1-1 in 2010 when they last met in this tournament.

The Three Lions were irresistible in attack against Iran and Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up so well. However, there is an injury concern around Kane as he had a scan on an ankle knock ahead of this clash. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were excellent in central midfield but England did look a little shaky at center back in the second half. The fact England could bring on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford off the bench in attack shows their incredible squad depth. 

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Morocco vs Croatia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:40 AM EST
Can Morocco be the surprise package that makes a run at African history at the World Cup? It will likely need a win over favored Croatia to get there.

Morocco begins its tricky World Cup run as underdogs to get out of its group but has a well-experienced boss in Vahid Halilhodzic at the wheel ahead of matches with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

STREAM LIVE MOROCCO vs CROATIA

The Atlas Lions have Belgium next and would love to have a point or three in their pockets before what it hopes will be a meaningful group finale against Canada.

For Croatia, it’s knowing that Belgium is last and that a win over the underdogs from North Africa will help it come closer to sealing its spot in the knockout rounds before looking at the favored Red Devils.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Morocco vs Croatia.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 23, 2022, 5:30 AM EST
Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL v GHANA

The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Ghana.

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.

Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

