Wales vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wales took a point from the United States and now turns its attention to Iran with a chance to put pressure on its other group foes with a 5am ET Friday matchup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Welsh came back to draw the USMNT by a 1-1 score Monday in both teams’ 2022 World Cup opener and will feel they could’ve grabbed a win. Instead, they know a win over Iran would send them atop the group before England and the Americans play their second matches later Friday.

Iran, meanwhile, is coming off a humbling 6-2 defeat to England that saw Team Melli down 4-0 after 60 minutes and 6-1 entering stoppage time.

Mehdi Taremi scored both of Iran’s goals and will join Sardar Azmoun in hoping it was just a match-up problem against a very good England.

Here is everything you need for Wales vs Iran.

How to watch Wales vs Iran live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Friday Nov. 25

Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Wales boss Rob Page went out of its way to praise Bale for his won and converted penalty, but Harry Wilson was probably the player who most brought danger to the party. Could Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest, a late sub, join halftime entrant Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore in a first start of the tournament?

Iran needs to find Mehdi Taremi often and hopefully Sardar Azmoun will be fit and firing after requiring sub duty to make his Monday entry against England. It’ll also be noteworthy whether Iran starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand returns from the injury that cost him most of Monday’s match, or if it’ll again be Seyed Hossein Hosseini.

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 1

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Rob Page

Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)

Coach: Dragan Skocic

Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

