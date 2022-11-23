Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gavi’s goal for Spain against Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday left many fans wondering if he was the youngest player to ever score at a World Cup.

The answer is no.

Gavi was aged 18 years and 110 days when scored the fifth of Spain’s seven goals against Los Ticos at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khr.

That’s more than 200 days older than Pele was in 1958 when he bagged his first of 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches that would stretch into the 1970 tournament.

There are no players at the World Cup younger than Pele’s record age, but there are several players the same age as Gavi.

[ MORE: Recap/highlights from Spain 7-0 Costa Rica ]

Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette, Morocco’s Bilal El Khannous, Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko, Australia’s Garang Kuol, and Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are also 18.

Moukoko and Kuol are younger than Gavi, the former having turned 18 on Nov. 20 and the latter on Sept. 15.

We also won’t see the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history at this tournament, as Roger Milla was 42 years, 39 days when he scored for Cameroon at the 1994 World Cup. He was the oldest player at a World Cup until Faryd Mondragon, 43, played in the 2014 tournament.

The oldest player who could see the pitch in Qatar is Mexican goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, who turned 40 on Sept. 18.

The oldest field player is Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson. The 39-year-old was born on Feb. 8, 1983, 18 days before Portugal defender Pepe. Brazil’s Dani Alves is also 39.

Follow @NicholasMendola