With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina.

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the knockout rounds? Will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying and have already delivered a shock at this World Cup?

Almost everybody would’ve expected Argentina will advance from this group (and possibly win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland would join them in the last 16. The opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland that once seemed vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16 now looks a bit less crucial.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights:: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha

Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

How To Watch Group C matches live

When: November 22-30, 2022

November 22-30, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group C table

1. Saudi Arabia – 3 points (+1 GD)

2. Mexico – 1 point (0)

3. Poland – 1 point (0)

4. Argentina – 0 points (-1)

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3

World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)

World Cup appearances: 17

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)

Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino

Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

