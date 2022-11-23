Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neither Spain nor Germany will overlook groupmates Japan and Costa Rica when the quartet scraps it out in World Cup 2022 Group E this November.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.

Of course, Spanish boss Luis Enrique and Germany’s Hansi Flick will be fancying themselves the favorites to emerge from the group, but anything can happen in Qatar.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group E.

Group E schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am

Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am

Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

How To Watch Group E matches live

When: November 23-December 1 2022

November 23-December 1 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Spain

Current FIFA world ranking: 7

World Cup titles: 1 (2010)

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Luis Enrique

Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Germany

Current FIFA world ranking: 11

World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

World Cup appearances: 20

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Hansi Flick

Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Costa Rica

Current FIFA world ranking: 31

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

Japan

Current FIFA world ranking: 24

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 7

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

