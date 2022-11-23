World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.
Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.
[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]
The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.
Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group?
[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]
Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.
Group G schedule
Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
How To Watch Group G matches live
- When: November 24-December 2, 2022
- Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
- Location: Qatar
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!
Brazil
Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker
Serbia
Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic
Switzerland
Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler
Cameroon
Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting