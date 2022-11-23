World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar before the tournament kicks off.
Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, there are superstars galore who have the hopes of their nation resting on their shoulders.
Below are the player rankings in full which we will updated throughout the tournament.
How to watch, start time, dates, stream links
- When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
- Location: Qatar
- TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
- Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
World Cup player rankings
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2. Kylian Mbappe (France)
3. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)
4. Karim Benzema (France)
5. Neymar (Brazil)
6. Harry Kane (England)
7. Sadio Mane (Senegal)
8. Alisson (Brazil)
9. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
10. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)
11. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
12. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
13. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
14. Luka Modric (Croatia)
15. Casemiro (Brazil)
16. Heung-min Son (South Korea)
17. Jamal Musiala (Germany)
18. Luis Suarez (Uruguay)
19. Pedri (Spain)
20. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
21. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)
22. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
23. Phil Foden (England)
24. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
25. Raphael Varane (France)
Next men up: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, William Saliba, Marquinhos, Thomas Muller, Memphis Depay, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan