England vs USA: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 24, 2022, 4:14 AM EST
England and the USA clash in Group B of the World Cup in a huge game with so many storylines swirling and Gregg Berhalter’s young side need to cause an upset.

[ MORE: Projected starting lineup for USA vs England ]

So many narratives pop up whenever the USA and England meet and this will be no different.

After drawing 1-1 against Wales in their World Cup opener, all is not lost. Still, it was a disappointing result after dominating the first half and the USA need at least a point against England to go into their last group game against Iran with a good chance of reaching the last 16.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND v USA

As for England, well, Gareth Southgate’s side were dominant in their 6-2 win against Iran to kick off their Group B campaign and they will want to secure their spot in the last 16 as soon as possible. Their defense did look a little shaky against Iran, so let’s see if the USMNT can expose any weaknesses.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for England vs USA. 

How to watch England vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Friday, November 25 
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Berhalter is under pressure to start the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna (who didn’t feature at all against Wales despite being 100 percent fit) as the USMNT have to make more of winning the ball high up the pitch. They did that time and time again against Wales and should have been up by a couple of goals before the Welsh made a tactical change which Berhalter didn’t react well to. Getting Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to combine in the final third is going to be key and the USA will have to keep the ball better than they did against Wales if they’re going to get anything out of this game. However, the USA did beat England at the 1950 World Cup in one of the biggest shocks in history and they drew 1-1 in 2010 when they last met in this tournament.

The Three Lions were irresistible in attack against Iran and Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up so well. However, there is an injury concern around Kane as he had a scan on an ankle knock ahead of this clash. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were excellent in central midfield but England did look a little shaky at center back in the second half. The fact England could bring on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford off the bench in attack shows their incredible squad depth. 

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Switzerland vs Cameroon, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream, videos

By Nov 24, 2022, 5:45 AM EST
Switzerland hosts Cameroon as both teams aim to get off to a flying start as Group G looks incredibly tough.

STREAM SWITZERLAND vs CAMEROON LIVE

The Swiss are always underrated and with Granit Xhaka in the form of his life, they have a real chance of getting out of this group and then causing plenty of problems in the knockout rounds.

As for Cameroon, they are very dangerous and proved that in the African Cup of Nations last time out when they finished third as hosts. With some clinical forwards, they can cause any defense problems.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Switzerland vs Cameroon. 

How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Thursday (November 24)
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Switzerland have Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer back for another tournament, while they also have a talented group of young attackers ready to make their name as Embolo, Vargas and Okafor are all set for breakout tournaments. Manuel Akanji gives them a solid core in defense too.

As for Cameron, they have Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to boss midfield, plus strikers Vincent Aboubakar, Bryan Mbuemo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will cause plenty of problems. Aboubakar will be appearing in this third World Cup for Cameroon and he’s scored 33 goals in 89 games for the Indomitable Lions.

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

By Nov 24, 2022, 4:20 AM EST
How will the USA lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Gregg Berhalter has some big decisions to make, most notably if he can get both Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup without having an impact on the balance of his team.

It also depends a lot on the approach of the USMNT, as they could sit back and look to counter England or perhaps they go all-out with a high-press which worked so well in the first half against Wales. However they line up, the USMNT will want more control throughout the game as they faded badly in their draw against Wales.

Below is a projected USMNT lineup against England.

Projected USMNT lineup vs England

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Analysis, options and tactics

The back four and goalkeeper picks itself although after his costly error against Wales, perhaps Walker Zimmerman could come out and Cameron Carter-Vickers could start? Also, Sergino Dest should start at right back but he looked very rusty after his recent injury and Berhalter may worry about Raheem Sterling running at him on the counter.

In midfield there is one big decision to make: will the trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie start again? Adams definitely will but if Berhalter wants a more attacking lineup, he should probably leave one of Musah or McKennie out. I’d probably leave out Musah as he struggled a little against Wales but McKennie could easily be left out as he struggled too and is obviously battling his way back to full fitness.

If Berhalter does go with a more attacking midfield then one of Aaronson and Reyna will start as a No. 10. I’d probably go with Reyna given his ability to keep the ball, which will be key against England. The Dortmund youngster obviously wasn’t happy about not playing against Wales as he told reporters he was 100 percent fit but Berhalter wanted to use Jordan Morris off the bench ahead of him. It was quite likely Berhalter was saving Reyna from any potential injury as Wales were extremely physical. Aaronson could easily start out wide in this game but I’d expect him to be a really good impact sub in the second half.

Up top I would bring in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent. He would give the USMNT a focal point up top and although Josh Sargent did well on the USA’s goal against Wales, the ball didn’t really stick with him up top. Wright will allow the USA to get further up the pitch and take some pressure off as England are expected to have plenty of the ball and the USA will play in more of a 4-5-1 formation for most of this game.

Who are the oldest and youngest goal scorers at a World Cup?

By Nov 24, 2022, 4:07 AM EST
Gavi’s goal for Spain against Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday left many fans wondering if he was the youngest player to ever score at a World Cup.

The answer is no.

Gavi was aged 18 years and 110 days when scored the fifth of Spain’s seven goals against Los Ticos at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khr.

That’s more than 200 days older than Pele was in 1958 when he bagged his first of 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches that would stretch into the 1970 tournament.

There are no players at the World Cup younger than Pele’s record age, but there are several players the same age as Gavi.

[ MORE: Recap/highlights from Spain 7-0 Costa Rica ]

Costa Rica’s Jewison Bennette, Morocco’s Bilal El Khannous, Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko, Australia’s Garang Kuol, and Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are also 18.

Moukoko and Kuol are younger than Gavi, the former having turned 18 on Nov. 20 and the latter on Sept. 15.

We also won’t see the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history at this tournament, as Roger Milla was 42 years, 39 days when he scored for Cameroon at the 1994 World Cup. He was the oldest player at a World Cup until Faryd Mondragon, 43, played in the 2014 tournament.

The oldest player who could see the pitch in Qatar is Mexican goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, who turned 40 on Sept. 18.

The oldest field player is Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson. The 39-year-old was born on Feb. 8, 1983, 18 days before Portugal defender Pepe. Brazil’s Dani Alves is also 39.

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 24, 2022, 4:04 AM EST
Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL v GHANA

The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Ghana.

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.

Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey