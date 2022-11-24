Japan look to make it two wins from two to kick off the group stage as they clash with a downbeat Costa Rica side.

Following their incredible late comeback win against Germany, many people believe the Samurai Blue could be a dark horse in this tournament. Their total team effort, and options off the bench, are impressive and they will now look to make the most of that historic win against Germany.

As for Costa Rica, well, it can’t get any worse than their opener. They didn’t have a single shot against Spain and lost 7-0 as Loc Ticos were totally outclassed and it will be tough to recover from that. If they want to get out of the group, they simply have to win this game.

Here is everything you need for Japan vs Costa Rica in Group E.

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Sunday, November 27

Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Japan will now look to build on their first-ever win against Germany and they will be full of confidence after a resolute team display. Will substitute heroes Mitoma, Asano, Minamino, Tomiyasu and Doan all start against Costa Rica? Or will they once again aim to blow opponents away in the final 30 minutes? Manager Hajime Moriyasu is all about the team first and his players totally buy into that model.

As for Costa Rica, they have to forget the hammering to Spain. That can happen when you play Spain who have so many great attacking players and when it clicks, they can pummel teams. They simply have to win this game and the likes of Kendall Waston, Bryan Ruiz and Ronald Matarrita could start.

Japan quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 7

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

Costa Rica quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 31

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

