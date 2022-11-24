Switzerland squeezes past Cameroon thanks to Embolo

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Switzerland edged past Cameroon to secure a 1-0 victory in Group G as Breel Embolo (born in Cameroon) scored the winner.

Embolo struck early in the second half and although Cameroon had chances on the break, Switzerland always looked more dangerous and more likely to grab the win.

With Brazil and Serbia still to come for Murat Yakin’s Switzerland in Group G, getting three points here was vital.

Next up the Swiss face Brazil, while Cameroon clash with Serbia.

Swiss experience makes the difference

When it mattered most the tournament experience of Switzerland helped them edge to victory. Xhaka, Freuler and Shaqiri combined to set up Embolo and that was the difference in the final third. There was nothing between these teams throughout the vast majority of this game but when Cameroon broke free on counter attacks they couldn’t find the right pass or shot and just lacked that extra bit of quality. Switzerland will not be the best team to watch at this tournament but they are tough to beat and have a handful of experienced players who have the class to get the job done.

Stars of the show

Xherdan Shaqiri: Had that bit of extra class to find Embolo for the goal and when Switzerland got him on the ball in the final third, something good always seemed to happen.

Jean-Charles Castelletto: The Nantes center back barely put a foot wrong and helped keep Cameroon in the game. Great positioning and blocks throughout.

How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Thursday (November 24)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Switzerland have Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer back for another tournament, while they also have a talented group of young attackers ready to make their name as Embolo, Vargas and Okafor are all set for breakout tournaments. Manuel Akanji gives them a solid core in defense too.

As for Cameron, they have Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to boss midfield, plus strikers Vincent Aboubakar, Bryan Mbuemo and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will cause plenty of problems. Aboubakar will be appearing in this third World Cup for Cameroon and he’s scored 33 goals in 89 games for the Indomitable Lions.

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key players: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

