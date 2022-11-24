Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tunisia vs Australia: It’ll be a must-win for both the Eagles of Carthage and the Socceroos when they meet at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

STREAM TUNISIA vs AUSTRALIA LIVE

With France (3 points – 1st place) and Denmark (1 point – 3rd) also existing in Group D, it was always going to be an uphill battle for either Tunisia (1 point – 2nd) or Australia (0 points – 4th) to reach the knockout rounds, and all paths to the round of 16 require three points from the crossroads fixture in game no. 2.

Tunisia began their 2022 World Cup quest by drawing Denmark 0-0, while Australia went 1-0 ahead of France early on before conceding the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Tunisia vs Australia.

Latest World Cup news Uruguay vs South Korea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos England vs USA: How to watch live, stream link, team news World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

How to watch Tunisia vs Australia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Saturday (November 26)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Tunisia found it tough sledding to create scoring chances against Denmark, as they came out in a very conservative 3-4-2-1 formation. Midfielder Aissa Laidouni starred in central midfield, though the bulk of his contributions were of the hard-nosed, ball-winning variety. Tunisia will likely find themselves with more possession and the opportunity to take the game to Australia on Saturday, as opposed to playing more of the game against Denmark inside their own half.

Australia were a goal ahead and comfortably the better side after the opening 15 or 20 minutes of their clash with France, before the defending world champions settled in and began to play through Australia’s midfield and defense with ease. Possession was the best form of defense for Les Bleus, who allowed just four shots in total from Australia. To that point, Craig Goodwin’s 9th-minute goal was the Socceroos’ lone shot on target.

Tunisia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

Australia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Follow @AndyEdMLS