World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 24, 2022, 6:46 AM EST
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.

Of course, Spanish boss Luis Enrique and Germany’s Hansi Flick will be fancying themselves the favorites to emerge from the group, but the latter now knows better than ever before that anything can happen in Qatar after a 2-1 loss to Kapan.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group E.

Group E schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

How To Watch Group E matches live

  • When: November 23-December 1 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group E table

1. Spain — 3 points (+7 GD)
2. Japan — 3 points (+1)
3. Germany — 0 points (-1)
4. Costa Rica — 0 points (-7)

Spain

Current FIFA world ranking: 7
World Cup titles: 1 (2010)
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Luis Enrique
Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Germany

Current FIFA world ranking: 11
World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
World Cup appearances: 20
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Hansi Flick
Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Costa Rica

Current FIFA world ranking: 31
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

Japan

Current FIFA world ranking: 24
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 7
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Hajime Moriyasu
Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

0 Comments

Uruguay and South Korea clash in Group H as stars collide in a group where it will be so important to get off to a winning start.

La Celeste have Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani having one more crack at World Cup glory, while there’s a new extremely talented generation of players coming through.

As for South Korea, it’s all about one man: Heung-min Son. The Tottenham superstar has recovered from several fractures in his cheekbone to be ready for the World Cup (he will wear a protective mask) and he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

Here is everything you need for Uruguay vs South Korea.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Thursday (November 24)
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Uruguay, they’ve reached the knockout rounds in each of the last three tournaments but were dumped out in the quarterfinals by eventual champs France in 2018. For Suarez, Godin and Cavani, can they all put in one more mammoth effort to drive Uruguay on to the latter stages? The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are the new generation set to take center stage in the years to come. With Portugal and Ghana (who badly want revenge for 2010) also in their group, Uruguay will see three points against South Korea as a necessity.

For South Korea it’s all about whether or not Heung-min Son is fit enough to have a big impact in this World Cup. They know Portugal and Uruguay are favored to get out of their group but if this Korean side can stay solid defensively (Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is the leader at the back and is having a great season), they know Son (if fully fit) can win a game in a split-second. That is the hope they are hanging on to as they aim to get out of the group for the first time since 2010.

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edinson Cavani

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

England and the USA clash in Group B of the World Cup in a huge game with so many storylines swirling and Gregg Berhalter’s young side need to cause an upset.

So many narratives pop up whenever the USA and England meet and this will be no different.

After drawing 1-1 against Wales in their World Cup opener, all is not lost. Still, it was a disappointing result after dominating the first half and the USA need at least a point against England to go into their last group game against Iran with a good chance of reaching the last 16.

As for England, well, Gareth Southgate’s side were dominant in their 6-2 win against Iran to kick off their Group B campaign and they will want to secure their spot in the last 16 as soon as possible. Their defense did look a little shaky against Iran, so let’s see if the USMNT can expose any weaknesses.

Here is everything you need for England vs USA. 

How to watch England vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Friday, November 25 
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Berhalter is under pressure to start the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna (who didn’t feature at all against Wales despite being 100 percent fit) as the USMNT have to make more of winning the ball high up the pitch. They did that time and time again against Wales and should have been up by a couple of goals before the Welsh made a tactical change which Berhalter didn’t react well to. Getting Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to combine in the final third is going to be key and the USA will have to keep the ball better than they did against Wales if they’re going to get anything out of this game. However, the USA did beat England at the 1950 World Cup in one of the biggest shocks in history and they drew 1-1 in 2010 when they last met in this tournament.

The Three Lions were irresistible in attack against Iran and Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up so well. However, there is an injury concern around Kane as he had a scan on an ankle knock ahead of this clash. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were excellent in central midfield but England did look a little shaky at center back in the second half. The fact England could bring on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford off the bench in attack shows their incredible squad depth. 

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

How will the USA lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?

Gregg Berhalter has some big decisions to make, most notably if he can get both Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup without having an impact on the balance of his team.

It also depends a lot on the approach of the USMNT, as they could sit back and look to counter England or perhaps they go all-out with a high-press which worked so well in the first half against Wales. However they line up, the USMNT will want more control throughout the game as they faded badly in their draw against Wales.

Below is a projected USMNT lineup against England.

Projected USMNT lineup vs England

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Analysis, options and tactics

The back four and goalkeeper picks itself although after his costly error against Wales, perhaps Walker Zimmerman could come out and Cameron Carter-Vickers could start? Also, Sergino Dest should start at right back but he looked very rusty after his recent injury and Berhalter may worry about Raheem Sterling running at him on the counter.

In midfield there is one big decision to make: will the trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie start again? Adams definitely will but if Berhalter wants a more attacking lineup, he should probably leave one of Musah or McKennie out. I’d probably leave out Musah as he struggled a little against Wales but McKennie could easily be left out as he struggled too and is obviously battling his way back to full fitness.

If Berhalter does go with a more attacking midfield then one of Aaronson and Reyna will start as a No. 10. I’d probably go with Reyna given his ability to keep the ball, which will be key against England. The Dortmund youngster obviously wasn’t happy about not playing against Wales as he told reporters he was 100 percent fit but Berhalter wanted to use Jordan Morris off the bench ahead of him. It was quite likely Berhalter was saving Reyna from any potential injury as Wales were extremely physical. Aaronson could easily start out wide in this game but I’d expect him to be a really good impact sub in the second half.

Up top I would bring in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent. He would give the USMNT a focal point up top and although Josh Sargent did well on the USA’s goal against Wales, the ball didn’t really stick with him up top. Wright will allow the USA to get further up the pitch and take some pressure off as England are expected to have plenty of the ball and the USA will play in more of a 4-5-1 formation for most of this game.