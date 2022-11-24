World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.
Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?
Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
- Location: Qatar
World Cup odds – group stage winners (At start of tournament, November 20)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
Group A
Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600
Group B
England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800
Group C
Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500
Group D
France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000
Group E
Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000
Group F
Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200
Group G
Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200
Group H
Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100
World Cup 2022 odds – winners (As of November 22)
Brazil +300
France +650
England +650
Argentina +800
Spain +1000
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1400
Belgium +2000
Denmark +4000
Croatia +4000
Uruguay +4000
Serbia +6600
Switzerland +10000
Ecuador +12500
Mexico +15000
Poland +15000
Senegal +20000
Wales +25000
USA +25000
Japan +25000
Morocco +25000
South Korea +25000
Saudi Arabia +25000
Australia +35000
Cameroon +35000
Ghana +35000
Canada +35000
Tunisia +50000
Qatar +100000
Iran +100000
Costa Rica +100000