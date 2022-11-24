With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.
There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling in recent months with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.
Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.
We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.
Let us know what you think of the rankings below.
World Cup Rankings – November 16, 2022
32. Qatar – Even
31. Tunisia – Up 1
30. Australia – Even
29. Cameroon – Down 1
28. Ghana – Up 1
27. Costa Rica – Down 1
26. Saudi Arabia – Up 1
25. Iran – Down 1
24. Morocco – Down 2
23. Canada – Even
22. Wales – Up 4
21. USA – Down 1
20. Ecuador – Up 1
19. Mexico – Down 2
18. Poland – Even
17. Senegal – Down 2
16. Japan – Up 3
15. South Korea – Up 1
14. Serbia – Even
13. Switzerland – Down 1
12. Croatia – Down 1
11. Uruguay – Up 2
10. Denmark – Even
9. Spain – Even
8. Germany – Down 1
7. Portugal – Down 2
6. Netherlands – Even
5. England – Up 3
4. Belgium – Down 1
3. France – Up 1
2. Argentina – Even
1. Brazil – Even