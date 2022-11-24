The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar.
With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
If you need a reminder on the tiebreakers for the group stage, here is everything which will help you work out the two teams who will make it through and the two who will go home from reach group.
Below are the World Cup tables from all eight groups, as fans across the globe will be glue to these standings as they try to figure out the permutations needed for their team to make it through.
Group A table
1. Ecuador — 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Netherlands — 0 points
3. Senegal — 0 points
4. Qatar — 0 (-2)
Group B table
1. England – 3 points (+4 GD)
2. USA – 1 point (0 GD)
3. Wales – 1 point (0 GD)
4. Iran – 0 points (-4 GD)
Group C table
1. Saudi Arabia – 3 points (+1 GD)
2. Mexico – 1 point (0)
3. Poland – 1 point (0)
4. Argentina – 0 points (-1)
Group D table
1. France – 3 points (+3 GD)
2. Denmark – 1 points (0)
3. Tunisia – 1 points (0)
4. Australia – 0 points (-3)
Group E table
1. Spain — 3 points (+7 GD)
2. Japan — 3 points (+1)
3. Germany — 0 points (-1)
4. Costa Rica — 0 points (-7)
Group F table
1. Belgium — 3 points (+1GD)
2. Croatia — 1 point (0)
3. Morocco — 1 point (0)
4. Canada — 0 points (-1)
Group G table
1. Switzerland – 3 points (+1 GD)
2. Brazil – 0 points
3. Serbia – 0 points
4. Cameroon – 0 (-1)
Group H table
1. Ghana
2. Portugal
3. South Korea
4. Uruguay