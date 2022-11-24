England and the USA clash in Group B of the World Cup in a huge game with so many storylines swirling and Gregg Berhalter’s young side need to cause an upset.

[ MORE: Projected starting lineup for USA vs England ]

So many narratives pop up whenever the USA and England meet and this will be no different.

After drawing 1-1 against Wales in their World Cup opener, all is not lost. Still, it was a disappointing result after dominating the first half and the USA need at least a point against England to go into their last group game against Iran with a good chance of reaching the last 16.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND v USA

As for England, well, Gareth Southgate’s side were dominant in their 6-2 win against Iran to kick off their Group B campaign and they will want to secure their spot in the last 16 as soon as possible. Their defense did look a little shaky against Iran, so let’s see if the USMNT can expose any weaknesses.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for England vs USA.

Latest World Cup news Uruguay vs South Korea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

How to watch England vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Friday, November 25

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Berhalter is under pressure to start the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna (who didn’t feature at all against Wales despite being 100 percent fit) as the USMNT have to make more of winning the ball high up the pitch. They did that time and time again against Wales and should have been up by a couple of goals before the Welsh made a tactical change which Berhalter didn’t react well to. Getting Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to combine in the final third is going to be key and the USA will have to keep the ball better than they did against Wales if they’re going to get anything out of this game. However, the USA did beat England at the 1950 World Cup in one of the biggest shocks in history and they drew 1-1 in 2010 when they last met in this tournament.

The Three Lions were irresistible in attack against Iran and Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up so well. However, there is an injury concern around Kane as he had a scan on an ankle knock ahead of this clash. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were excellent in central midfield but England did look a little shaky at center back in the second half. The fact England could bring on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford off the bench in attack shows their incredible squad depth.

England vs USA head-to-head

This is the 12th meeting all-time between the USA and England. The U.S. is 2-8-1 overall (W-L-D)

It is the third meeting between these teams at the FIFA World Cup

The U.S. won famously in 1950, and drew against England in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5

World Cup titles: 1 (1966)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 9

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Follow @JPW_NBCSports