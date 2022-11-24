The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar. This year’s tournament features 32 teams competing in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.
Not only is this the first World Cup to be held in November-December, but this year–the 22nd edition of the tournament–marks the first time that the World Cup is being contested in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest-ever nation to host the event, has an average high temperature in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, FIFA made the decision to move the tournament which is usually held during traditional summer months, to the fall.
France enters the tournament as the defending champion and could become just the third nation to win back-to-back titles. However, that will only come if they can avoid the fate of the curse thrust upon the last 3 World Cup defending champions, who were each eliminated in the group stage four years later. See below for the complete list of World Cup winners by year.
Past World Cup Winners by Year
1930 – Uruguay
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third place: United States
1934 – Italy
- Runner Up: Czechoslovakia
- Third Place: Germany
1938 – Italy
- Runner Up: Hungary
- Third Place: Brazil
1950 – Uruguay
- Runner Up: Brazil
- Third Place: Sweden
1954 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Hungary
- Third Place: Austria
1958 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Sweden
- Third Place: France
1962 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Czechoslovakia
- Third Place: Chile
1966 – England
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: Portugal
1970 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Italy
- Third Place: West Germany
1974 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Poland
1978 – Argentina
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Brazil
1982 – Italy
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: Poland
1986 – Argentina
- Runner Up: West Germany
- Third Place: France
1990 – West Germany
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third Place: Italy
1994 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Italy
- Third Place: Sweden
1998 – France
- Runner Up: Brazil
- Third Place: Croatia
2002 – Brazil
- Runner Up: Germany
- Third Place: Turkey
2006 – Italy
- Runner Up: France
- Third Place: Germany
2010 – Spain
- Runner Up: Netherlands
- Third Place: Germany
2014 – Germany
- Runner Up: Argentina
- Third Place: Netherlands
2018 – France
- Runner Up: Croatia
- Third Place: Belgium
Which country has won the most World Cup titles?
Brazil has won a total of 5 World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
*All times are listed as ET
- When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
- Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
- Location: Qatar
- TV channel in English: Fox
- TV channels, Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
