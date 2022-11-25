Netherlands holds on as Ecuador grabs draw to keep Group A open

Enner Valencia and Cody Gakpo continued their eyebrow-raising World Cup runs as both scored in a 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador that leaves Group A anything but settled.

Yes, the Dutch are in the catbird seat with four points and winless, eliminated Qatar left on the docket, but Ecuador only needs a draw against Senegal after the Lions of Teranga took down the hosts earlier Friday.

Gakpo gave the Dutch an early lead with a sensational goal but Ecuador more than deserved its equalizer and will feel capable of beating the Sadio Mane-less Senegalese on the final group match day.

All to play for in Group A

Qatar is out. That’s all we really know about Group A as the Netherlands and Ecuador both left this game with four points, one more than Senegal.

But the Netherlands, of course, is the only one yet to play that winless Qatar team. While the hosts will be playing for pride and country, there’s little reason to think that the Dutch can’t and won’t get the draw that shows it into the knockout rounds.

And that makes this draw pretty spectacular and explains why Ecuador wasn’t content to deliver a second goal that would seal its knockout round fate before meeting Senegal.

The Dutch got their exceptional goal from Cody Gakpo, who is delivering the breakout performance many expected from him at this World Cup. The goal was so exceptional that the Dutch finished the game with a gross expected goals total of 0.07.

But they did have 54 percent of the ball, as Ecuador was both prepared to have it and hold it, but also to counter when the Dutch control dictated it.

Ecuador took 13 shots to the Netherlands’ two and boasted an xG of 1.64, as Pervis Estupinan joined Valencia in bringing danger. LAFC’s Jhegson Mendez was also strong and will have raised some eyebrows from the center of the pitch.

Frenkie de Jong bounced back for Holland and Man City’s Nathan Ake was also strong. Davy Klaassen would be the nation’s man of the early tournament in a world without Gakpo.

But without a winner, there’s no lack of tension on the final match day provided Qatar shows up.

Stars of the Show

Davy Klaassen

Jhegson Mendez

Frenkie de Jong

Pervis Estupinan

Cody Gakpo

 

 

Netherlands vs Ecuador live
Cody Gakpo goal video: Netherlands strikes first, early

Enner Valencia goal video: Ecuador equalizes after half

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Friday, November 25
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Memphis Depay was fit enough to come off the bench against Senegal but he isn’t fit enough to start. Elsewhere LVG drops Matthijs de Ligt and Vincent Janssen and brings in Davy Klaassen. Their 3-4-1-2 formation looked a little disjointed in their opener.

Ecuador have switched to a 5-4-1 formation and Enner Valencia has shaken off a knee injury to provide La Tri with a big boost. Their skipper scored both goals against Qatar and became their all-time leading goalscorer in the process. The solid base Moises Caicedo gives them in midfield allows Valencia, Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada to spring attacks and Ecuador are a very dangerous team on the counter.

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Here is everything you need for England vs USA. 

How to watch England vs USA live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Friday, November 25 
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Hello and welcome to everyone on Black Friday! Here we go then. The months of build up are over. England vs USA is here. Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team for the first time in 53 games. Gregg Berhalter has made one change with Haji Wright coming in for Josh Sargent up top. All of the talking is done. Let the action begin.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Berhalter is under pressure to start the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna (who didn’t feature at all against Wales despite being 100 percent fit) as the USMNT have to make more of winning the ball high up the pitch. They did that time and time again against Wales and should have been up by a couple of goals before the Welsh made a tactical change which Berhalter didn’t react well to. Getting Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah to combine in the final third is going to be key and the USA will have to keep the ball better than they did against Wales if they’re going to get anything out of this game. However, the USA did beat England at the 1950 World Cup in one of the biggest shocks in history and they drew 1-1 in 2010 when they last met in this tournament. Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that McKennie and Dest are both ‘fine’ and that Reyna’s omission against Wales was a ‘coaches decision’ and he is available to play against England.

The Three Lions were irresistible in attack against Iran and Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up so well. However, there was an injury concern around Kane as he had a scan on an ankle knock ahead of this clash but he is fit to play. Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice were excellent in central midfield but England did look a little shaky at center back in the second half. The fact England could bring on Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford off the bench in attack shows their incredible squad depth. Harry Maguire is also fit, so too is Kyle Walker after he missed the last few months through injury. 

England vs USA head-to-head

  • This is the 12th meeting all-time between the USA and England. The U.S. is 2-8-1 overall (W-L-D)
  • It is the third meeting between these teams at the FIFA World Cup
  • The U.S. won famously in 1950, and drew against England in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup

Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane’s fitness, facing USA

“Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night,” Southgate said. “He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine.”

“We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, press really well, be organised, well coached. They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League and they showed in the first half against Wales the best side of themselves,” Southgate added.

Gregg Berhalter on Southgate, power of the Premier League, “Golden Generation” tag

“Every Saturday morning Americans are watching the league and then seeing all the fan festivals, it’s an incredible league. We’re really proud to have our players playing there. To me, it’s similar to the NFL in terms of how dominant it is,” Berhalter added.

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

How will the USA lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?

Gregg Berhalter has some big decisions to make, most notably if he can get both Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup without having an impact on the balance of his team.

Also, he could now rest players knowing a win against Iran in their final Group B game guarantees a place in the last 16. It will cause him plenty of headaches and could force him into a last-minute change of plan.

It also depends a lot on the approach of the USMNT, as they could sit back and look to counter England or perhaps they go all-out with a high-press which worked so well in the first half against Wales. However they line up, the USMNT will want more control throughout the game as they faded badly in their draw against Wales.

Below is a projected USMNT lineup against England.

USMNT lineup vs England

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Musah —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Projected USMNT lineup vs England (JPW’s)

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Alternative USMNT lineup vs England (if you rest players on a yellow)

—– Turner —–

— Scally — Zimmerman — Long — Robinson —

—- Adams —- Musah —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Analysis, options and tactics

First up there are two options here: 1) you play your strongest lineup to try and beat England. 2) you know a win against Iran in the final group game definitely gets you into the last 16, so you rest three key players (Dest, Ream and McKennie) who are on a yellow card. The two options are shown above.

The back four and goalkeeper picks itself although after his costly error against Wales, perhaps Walker Zimmerman could come out and Cameron Carter-Vickers could start? Berhalter could also go with a back five to stop England’s wingers, especially if the Three Lions plan on going back to a back three. Also, Sergino Dest should start at right back but he looked very rusty after his recent injury and Berhalter may worry about Raheem Sterling running at him on the counter.

In midfield there is one big decision to make: will the trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie start again? Adams definitely will but if Berhalter wants a more attacking lineup, he should probably leave one of Musah or McKennie out. I’d probably leave out Musah as he struggled a little against Wales but McKennie could easily be left out as he struggled too and is obviously battling his way back to full fitness.

If Berhalter does go with a more attacking midfield then one of Aaronson and Reyna will start as a No. 10. I’d probably go with Reyna given his ability to keep the ball, which will be key against England. The Dortmund youngster obviously wasn’t happy about not playing against Wales as he told reporters he was 100 percent fit but Berhalter wanted to use Jordan Morris off the bench ahead of him. It was quite likely Berhalter was saving Reyna from any potential injury as Wales were extremely physical. Aaronson could easily start out wide in this game but I’d expect him to be a really good impact sub in the second half.

Up top I would bring in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent. He would give the USMNT a focal point up top and although Josh Sargent did well on the USA’s goal against Wales, the ball didn’t really stick with him up top. Wright will allow the USA to get further up the pitch and take some pressure off as England are expected to have plenty of the ball and the USA will play in more of a 4-5-1 formation for most of this game.

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.

This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar are now out are losing to Senegal too.

There’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, but Senegal are missing main man Sadio Mane through injury as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

As for Ecuador, they look like an incredibly solid team who are set up very well to counter and proved that against Qatar.

Below is everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup Group A.

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands  – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

How To Watch Group A matches live

  • When: November 20-29, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A table

1. Ecuador — 4 points (+2 GD)
2. Netherlands — 4 points (+2)
3. Senegal — 3 points (0)
4. Qatar — 0 (-2) – ELIMINATED

Qatar

Current FIFA world ranking: 49
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Senegal breezes past Qatar as hosts eliminated from World Cup

Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to boost their chances of getting out of Group A as the hosts crashed out of their first-ever World Cup.

It is only the second time in history that a host nation has failed to get out of the group stage.

Boulaye Dia made the most of a defensive mistake to give Senegal the lead just before half time, then Famara Diedhiou headed home a second just after half time.

Qatar did improve in the second half as Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal but Ahmadou Bamba Dieng struck late on to put some gloss on the scoreline for Senegal.

With the win Senegal set up a tasty final Group A game with Ecuador as they have a chance of reaching the last 16, while Qatar have been eliminated.

Too little too late for the hosts but Senegal underwhelm

Hosts Qatar have basically gone out of the tournament without ever really showing up. They went for it in the second half and scored an historic goal and had big chances but Edouard Mendy denied them. Why didn’t they do that more often over the last two games? Qatar’s players have frozen and they seemed to not understand what was being asked of them, which is a big surprise given how long this manager has been with the team and how long they have all been playing together.

Senegal weren’t great though, and of course they aren’t expected to be at their best without their talisman Sadio Mane. Heading into their final group stage game against Ecuador, which is likely to decide which team will go through along with the Netherlands, Senegal boss Aliou Cisse will want so much more from his team. They have been sloppy in possession and although they scored three goals against Qatar, one was from a mistake and another from a set piece. The African champions have to improve if they’re going to get out of the group and do anything beyond that.

Stars of the show

Boulaye Dia: Took his goal really well and a constant threat in attack.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: He kept things ticking over in midfield and won the ball back often. His experience was key.

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Friday Nov. 25
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Gold Cup leading scorer Almoez Ali came close to scoring for Qatar against Ecuador, so the tournament hosts will know that they can produce chances. Could a quick finish remind Qatar of better days, as they had won four-straight friendlies since October in dispatching Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Albania?

Senegal put a lot on the plate of Ismaila Sarr and the rapid winger did not disappoint, joining Boulaye Dia as productive but ultimately finish-free forwards versus the Netherlands. Cheikhou Kouyate is out injured, while four Premier League stars start for Senegal in Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 49
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly