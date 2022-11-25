Senegal breezes past Qatar to leave hosts on brink of elimination

By Nov 25, 2022, 10:05 AM EST
Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to boost their chances of getting out of Group A as they also left the hosts on the brink of crashing out of their first-ever World Cup.

Boulaye Dia made the most of a defensive mistake to give Senegal the lead just before half time, then Famara Diedhiou headed home a second just after half time.

Qatar did improve in the second half as Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal but Ahmadou Bamba Dieng struck late on to put some gloss on the scoreline for Senegal.

With the win Senegal set up a tasty final Group A game with Ecuador as they have a chance of reaching the last 16, while Qatar are on the brink of elimination. If the Netherlands win or draw against Ecuador in their second group game then Qatar will be knocked out.

Too little too late for the hosts but Senegal underwhelm

Hosts Qatar have basically gone out of the tournament without ever really showing up. They went for it in the second half and scored an historic goal and had big chances but Edouard Mendy denied them. Why didn’t they do that more often over the last two games? Qatar’s players have frozen and they seemed to not understand what was being asked of them, which is a big surprise given how long this manager has been with the team.

Senegal weren’t great though, and of course they aren’t expected to be at their best without their talisman Sadio Mane. Heading into their final group stage game against Ecuador, which is likely to decide which team will go through along with the Netherlands, Senegal boss Aliou Cisse will want so much more from his team. They have been sloppy in possession and although they scored three goals against Qatar, one was from a mistake and another from a set piece. The African champions have to improve if they’re going to get out of the group and do anything beyond that.

Stars of the show

Graphic via FotMob.com

Boulaye Dia: Took his goal really well and a constant threat in attack.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: He kept things ticking over in midfield and won the ball back often. His experience was key.

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Friday Nov. 25
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Gold Cup leading scorer Almoez Ali came close to scoring for Qatar against Ecuador, so the tournament hosts will know that they can produce chances. Could a quick finish remind Qatar of better days, as they had won four-straight friendlies since October in dispatching Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Albania?

Senegal put a lot on the plate of Ismaila Sarr and the rapid winger did not disappoint, joining Boulaye Dia as productive but ultimately finish-free forwards versus the Netherlands. Cheikhou Kouyate is out injured, while four Premier League stars start for Senegal in Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 49
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

By Nov 25, 2022, 9:29 AM EST
How will the USA lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?

Gregg Berhalter has some big decisions to make, most notably if he can get both Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna into the starting lineup without having an impact on the balance of his team.

Also, he could now rest players knowing a win against Iran in their final Group B game guarantees a place in the last 16. It will cause him plenty of headaches and could force him into a last-minute change of plan.

It also depends a lot on the approach of the USMNT, as they could sit back and look to counter England or perhaps they go all-out with a high-press which worked so well in the first half against Wales. However they line up, the USMNT will want more control throughout the game as they faded badly in their draw against Wales.

Below is a projected USMNT lineup against England.

Projected USMNT lineup vs England

—– Turner —–

— Dest — Zimmerman — Ream — Robinson —

—- Adams —- McKennie —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Alternative USMNT lineup vs England (if you rest players on a yellow)

—– Turner —–

— Scally — Zimmerman — Long — Robinson —

—- Adams —- Musah —-

—– Reyna —–

—- Weah —- Wright —- Pulisic —-

Analysis, options and tactics

First up there are two options here: 1) you play your strongest lineup to try and beat England. 2) you know a win against Iran in the final group game definitely gets you into the last 16, so you rest three key players (Dest, Ream and McKennie) who are on a yellow card. The two options are shown above.

The back four and goalkeeper picks itself although after his costly error against Wales, perhaps Walker Zimmerman could come out and Cameron Carter-Vickers could start? Berhalter could also go with a back five to stop England’s wingers, especially if the Three Lions plan on going back to a back three. Also, Sergino Dest should start at right back but he looked very rusty after his recent injury and Berhalter may worry about Raheem Sterling running at him on the counter.

In midfield there is one big decision to make: will the trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie start again? Adams definitely will but if Berhalter wants a more attacking lineup, he should probably leave one of Musah or McKennie out. I’d probably leave out Musah as he struggled a little against Wales but McKennie could easily be left out as he struggled too and is obviously battling his way back to full fitness.

If Berhalter does go with a more attacking midfield then one of Aaronson and Reyna will start as a No. 10. I’d probably go with Reyna given his ability to keep the ball, which will be key against England. The Dortmund youngster obviously wasn’t happy about not playing against Wales as he told reporters he was 100 percent fit but Berhalter wanted to use Jordan Morris off the bench ahead of him. It was quite likely Berhalter was saving Reyna from any potential injury as Wales were extremely physical. Aaronson could easily start out wide in this game but I’d expect him to be a really good impact sub in the second half.

Up top I would bring in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent. He would give the USMNT a focal point up top and although Josh Sargent did well on the USA’s goal against Wales, the ball didn’t really stick with him up top. Wright will allow the USA to get further up the pitch and take some pressure off as England are expected to have plenty of the ball and the USA will play in more of a 4-5-1 formation for most of this game.

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

By Nov 25, 2022, 9:20 AM EST
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar after the first round of games for all 32 teams at the tournament.

Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, there are superstars galore who have the hopes of their nation resting on their shoulders.

Below are the player rankings in full which we will updated throughout the tournament.

World Cup player rankings

1. Kylian Mbappe (France) – Up 1
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Down 1
3. Harry Kane (England) – Up 3
4. Neymar (Brazil) – Up 1
5. Vinicius Junior (Brazil) – Up 5
6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – Up 5
7. Alisson (Brazil) – Up 1
8. Richarlison (Brazil) – New entry
9. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) – Up 3
10. Casemiro (Brazil) – Up 5
11. Gavi (Spain) – New entry
12. Bukayo Saka (England) – New entry
13. Pedri (Spain) – Up 6
14. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – New entry
15. Jude Bellingham (England) – New entry
16. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – New entery
17. Olivier Giroud (France) – New entery
18. Heung-min Son (South Korea) Down 2
19. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) – New entery
20. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) – Even
21. Federico Valverde (Uruguay) – New entery
22. Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) – New entery
23. Wataru Endo (Japan) – New entery
24. Mohammed Al Owais (Saudi Arabia) – New entery
25. Dani Olmo (Spain) – New entery

Next men up: Antoine Griezmann, Kevin de Bruyne, Jordi Alba, Theo Hernandez, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Takuma Asano, Raheem Sterling, Tyler Adams

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Nov 25, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.

There remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup Rankings – November 25, 2022

32. Qatar – Even
31. Costa Rica – Down 4
30. Australia – Even
29. Cameroon – Even
28. Tunisia – Up 3

27. Wales – Down 5
26. Ghana – Up 1
25. Morocco – Down 1
24. Poland – Down 6
23. USA – Down 2

22. Iran – Up 3
21. Mexico – Up 2
20. Canada – Up 3
19. Saudi Arabia – Up 7
18. Ecuador – Up 2

17. Senegal – Even
16. South Korea – Down 1
15. Serbia – Down 1
14. Croatia – Down 2
13. Switzerland – Even

12. Uruguay – Down 1
11. Denmark – Down 1
10. Germany – Down 2
9. Japan – Up 7
8. Belgium – Down 4
7. Argentina – Down 5

6. Portugal – Up 1
5. Netherlands – Up 1
4. Spain – Up 5
3. England – Up 2
2. France – Up 1
1. Brazil – Even

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

By Nov 25, 2022, 8:42 AM EST
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar.

With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.

If you need a reminder on the tiebreakers for the group stage, here is everything which will help you work out the two teams who will make it through and the two who will go home from reach group.

Below are the World Cup tables from all eight groups, as fans across the globe will be glue to these standings as they try to figure out the permutations needed for their team to make it through.

Group A table

1. Ecuador — 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Netherlands — 0 points
3. Senegal — 0 points
4. Qatar — 0 (-2)

Group B table

1. England — 3 points (+4 GD)
2. Iran — 3 points (-2)
3. USA — 1 point (0)
4. Wales — 1 point (-2)

Group C table

1. Saudi Arabia — 3 points (+1 GD)
2. Mexico — 1 point (0)
3. Poland — 1 point (0)
4. Argentina — 0 points (-1)

Group D table

1. France — 3 points (+3 GD)
2. Denmark — 1 points (0)
3. Tunisia — 1 points (0)
4. Australia — 0 points (-3)

Group E table

1. Spain — 3 points (+7 GD)
2. Japan — 3 points (+1)
3. Germany — 0 points (-1)
4. Costa Rica — 0 points (-7)

Group F table

1. Belgium — 3 points (+1GD)
2. Croatia — 1 point (0)
3. Morocco — 1 point (0)
4. Canada — 0 points (-1)

Group G table

1. Brazil — 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Switzerland — 3 points (+1)
3. Cameroon — 0 points (-1)
4. Serbia — 0 points (-2)

Group H table

1. Portugal — 3 points (+1 GD)
2. South Korea — 1 point (0)
3. Uruguay — 1 point (0)
4. Ghana — 0 points (-1)