Senegal breezes past Qatar to leave hosts on brink of elimination

Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 to boost their chances of getting out of Group A as they also left the hosts on the brink of crashing out of their first-ever World Cup.

Boulaye Dia made the most of a defensive mistake to give Senegal the lead just before half time, then Famara Diedhiou headed home a second just after half time.

Qatar did improve in the second half as Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal but Ahmadou Bamba Dieng struck late on to put some gloss on the scoreline for Senegal.

With the win Senegal set up a tasty final Group A game with Ecuador as they have a chance of reaching the last 16, while Qatar are on the brink of elimination. If the Netherlands win or draw against Ecuador in their second group game then Qatar will be knocked out.

Too little too late for the hosts but Senegal underwhelm

Hosts Qatar have basically gone out of the tournament without ever really showing up. They went for it in the second half and scored an historic goal and had big chances but Edouard Mendy denied them. Why didn’t they do that more often over the last two games? Qatar’s players have frozen and they seemed to not understand what was being asked of them, which is a big surprise given how long this manager has been with the team.

Senegal weren’t great though, and of course they aren’t expected to be at their best without their talisman Sadio Mane. Heading into their final group stage game against Ecuador, which is likely to decide which team will go through along with the Netherlands, Senegal boss Aliou Cisse will want so much more from his team. They have been sloppy in possession and although they scored three goals against Qatar, one was from a mistake and another from a set piece. The African champions have to improve if they’re going to get out of the group and do anything beyond that.

Stars of the show

Boulaye Dia: Took his goal really well and a constant threat in attack.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: He kept things ticking over in midfield and won the ball back often. His experience was key.

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Gold Cup leading scorer Almoez Ali came close to scoring for Qatar against Ecuador, so the tournament hosts will know that they can produce chances. Could a quick finish remind Qatar of better days, as they had won four-straight friendlies since October in dispatching Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Albania?

Senegal put a lot on the plate of Ismaila Sarr and the rapid winger did not disappoint, joining Boulaye Dia as productive but ultimately finish-free forwards versus the Netherlands. Cheikhou Kouyate is out injured, while four Premier League stars start for Senegal in Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 49

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 0

How they qualified: As hosts

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

