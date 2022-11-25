Heung-min Son and Co. were very solid against Uruguay in their opener but only created a couple of big chances in the 0-0 draw. This is when Son really needs to step up and be the difference as they play Portugal in their final group stage game and will want to have four points on the board by then.
South Korea vs Ghana
Kick off: 8am ET – Monday, November 28
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Obviously Heung-min Son is the main man for South Korea and at the other end of the pitch they need Kim Min-jae to hold things together defensively. It will be intriguing to see if South Korea starts a few more of their playmakers in this clash as they look to take the game to Ghana. Against Uruguay they very much played for the draw to set themselves up for this game.
For Ghana, it will be a very similar approach to how they played against Portugal but they will look to be less open on the counter defensively. They will sit back and counter and the key is getting Mohammed Kudus further forward. Both Ghana and South Korea will see this as a game they have to win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 but Ghana can get a draw and then set up potentially a winner takes all game against Uruguay in their Group H finale.
South Korea quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong
Ghana quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Daniel Amartey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey
Senegal was solid defensively until late, when Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored to give Louis van Gaal’s men a big three points. But the Lions of Teranga found life without Sadio Mane about as difficult as expected for their attack.
Qatar, meanwhile, was out of its depth against CONMEBOL side Ecuador and will have to rally its resolve and pride on home soil.
Qatar vs Senegal
Kick off: 8am ET, Friday Nov. 25
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Gold Cup leading scorer Almoez Ali came close to scoring for Qatar against Ecuador, so the tournament hosts will know that they can produce chances. Could a quick finish remind Qatar of better days, as they had won four-straight friendlies since October in dispatching Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, and Albania?
Senegal put a lot on the plate of Ismaila Sarr and the rapid winger did not disappoint, joining Boulaye Dia as productive but ultimately finish-free forwards versus the Netherlands. Cheikhou Kouyate is out injured, while four Premier League stars start for Senegal in Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gana Gueye.
After a tight, tense game, Iran were the better team in the second half and had some huge chances as Sardar Azmoun hit the post twice. Wales were reduced to 10 men late on as Wayne Hennessey rushed off his line and took out Mehdi Taremi.
Then in the 98th and 101st minutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored for Iran, with the first a stunning strike from outside the box and the second a tidy finish after a counter.
Wales fail to show up as Iran slice them open on the counter
Iran deserved this win and were the better team for the vast majority of the game. Wales didn’t show up for this game, just like they didn’t turn up for the first 45 minutes against the USA. This Iranian side sensed that and they had a goal disallowed, Azmoun hit the post twice and Wayne Hennessey and his defense were forced into action too often. Wales just never had control of this game and if the USA watched this clash, they will be extremely wary of Azmoun and Taremi up top in their group stage finale. Iran’s players are fighting as a unit, on and off the pitch, and this victory was a monumental moment for them.
Stars of the show
Mehdi Taremi: Gave Iran a focal point and the entire attack ran through him. What a talisman he is for this Iranian side.
Ramin Rezaeian: Rampaging display at right back and popped up late on to score a deserved goal.
Wales vs Iran
Kick off: 5am ET, Friday Nov. 25
Red card! Wayne Hennessey comes off his line and clatters Taremi and is sent off after the referee uses VAR. Chaos.
At the other end Hosseini denies Ben Davies.
Great save from Hennessey down low. It is all Iran!
This is so tense now. Wales have brought on Dan James and Brennan Johnson. They’re going for it.
Iran hit the post twice in quick succession! So unlucky for Azmoun as he hits both posts in quick succession.
Iran have the ball in the back of the net… but VAR rules it out for offside. Ali Gholizadeh was just off after good work by Azmoun. Connor Roberts will be very relieved as his mistake led to the disallowed goal.
Wales have had a good chance through Kieffer Moore but he couldn’t get enough on his effort after a great cross from the right.
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Wales boss Rob Page went out of its way to praise Bale for his won and converted penalty, but Harry Wilson was probably the player who most brought danger to the party. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore grabs a first start of the tournament after his superb display off the bench.
Iran needs to find Mehdi Taremi often and Sardar Azmoun is fit enough to start in attack too. Iran starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is out through injury as Seyed Hossein Hosseini comes in.
Wales quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies
Iran quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi
As for Serbia, they were beaten by Brazil and although they hung in there until 30 minutes from time, they never had control of the game. That’s okay. Brazil are one of the favorites to win it all. Let’s now see if this golden generation of Serbian stars can get a big win to set up a showdown with Switzerland in their final group game.
Cameroon vs Serbia
Kick off: 5am ET – Monday, November 28
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.
Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.
Cameroon quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Serbia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic
From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
When the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?
Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.
Te presentamos nuestra nueva camiseta alternativa para el Mundial de #Qatar 💜
The new Away Jersey is inspired by Croatia’s nightlife and natural beauty, with vibrant Laser Blue checks reflecting the vibrancy of our country’s fast-moving festival culture and the azure waters of our coastline.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RAjYGDzJE8
This is the best of the Puma jerseys, with the home kit very slick. Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.
Well, these are different. One All Sports is the brand behind these kits and the Indomitable Lions have a theme. One of those designs that the more you look at it, the better it gets. The third kit is sneaky good.
27. Australia
Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.
28. Belgium
These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.
Just very plain. Not bad, but just, well, nothing really going on here.
31. Switzerland
Just very bland overall. The pinstripes on the home shirt are okay but then there’s just nothing. On the away shirt, another Puma effort with not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.