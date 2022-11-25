World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 25, 2022, 7:29 AM EST
0 Comments

World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide.

That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light work of Australia in their opening game) as the reigning champions have Kylian Mbappe leading the way as injuries have impacted their attacking unit. As for Denmark, they showed their quality to reach the semifinals of EURO 2020 and they were excellent in qualifying in Europe.

Denmark also beat France in UEFA Nations League action recently and play them just before this World Cup as these two teams know each other very well and both are favored to go far in Qatar.

Australia are a nasty team to play against and will sit back, frustrate opponents and look to be dangerous on the counter. As for Tunisia, they had a decent AFCON tournament last time (reaching the quarterfinals) but they look like the weaker of the teams in this group.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group D.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup tables
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

Group D schedule (all times ET)

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

How To Watch Group D matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group D table

1. France – 3 points (+3 GD)
2. Denmark – 1 points (0)
3. Tunisia – 1 points (0)
4. Australia – 0 points (-3)

France

Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark

Current FIFA world ranking: 10
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Australia

Current FIFA world ranking: 38
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs
Coach: Graham Arnold
Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Tunisia

Current FIFA world ranking: 30
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)
Coach: Jalel Kadri
Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Nov 25, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
0 Comments

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.

There remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup tables
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup Rankings – November 25, 2022

32. Qatar – Even
31. Costa Rica – Down 4
30. Australia – Even
29. Cameroon – Even
28. Tunisia – Up 3

27. Wales – Down 5
26. Ghana – Up 1
25. Morocco – Down 1
24. Poland – Down 6
23. USA – Down 2

22. Iran – Up 3
21. Mexico – Up 2
20. Canada – Up 3
19. Saudi Arabia – Up 7
18. Ecuador – Up 2

17. Senegal – Even
16. South Korea – Down 1
15. Serbia – Down 1
14. Croatia – Down 2
13. Switzerland – Even

12. Uruguay – Down 1
11. Denmark – Down 1
10. Germany – Down 2
9. Japan – Up 7
8. Belgium – Down 4
7. Argentina – Down 5

6. Portugal – Up 1
5. Netherlands – Up 1
4. Spain – Up 5
3. England – Up 2
2. France – Up 1
1. Brazil – Even

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

By Nov 25, 2022, 8:42 AM EST
0 Comments

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.

If you need a reminder on the tiebreakers for the group stage, here is everything which will help you work out the two teams who will make it through and the two who will go home from reach group.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Below are the World Cup tables from all eight groups, as fans across the globe will be glue to these standings as they try to figure out the permutations needed for their team to make it through.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup
South Korea vs Ghana live
South Korea vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Group A table

1. Ecuador — 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Netherlands — 0 points
3. Senegal — 0 points
4. Qatar — 0 (-2)

Group B table

1. England — 3 points (+4 GD)
2. Iran — 3 points (-2)
3. USA — 1 point (0)
4. Wales — 1 point (-2)

Group C table

1. Saudi Arabia — 3 points (+1 GD)
2. Mexico — 1 point (0)
3. Poland — 1 point (0)
4. Argentina — 0 points (-1)

Group D table

1. France — 3 points (+3 GD)
2. Denmark — 1 points (0)
3. Tunisia — 1 points (0)
4. Australia — 0 points (-3)

Group E table

1. Spain — 3 points (+7 GD)
2. Japan — 3 points (+1)
3. Germany — 0 points (-1)
4. Costa Rica — 0 points (-7)

Group F table

1. Belgium — 3 points (+1GD)
2. Croatia — 1 point (0)
3. Morocco — 1 point (0)
4. Canada — 0 points (-1)

Group G table

1. Brazil — 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Switzerland — 3 points (+1)
3. Cameroon — 0 points (-1)
4. Serbia — 0 points (-2)

Group H table

1. Portugal — 3 points (+1 GD)
2. South Korea — 1 point (0)
3. Uruguay — 1 point (0)
4. Ghana — 0 points (-1)

World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 25, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
0 Comments

World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.

Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.

Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group? Switzerland will be feeling very good after their tight win against Cameroon to kick things off. While Brazil took care of business against Serbia to set themselves up nicely.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup tables
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup

Group G schedule

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

How To Watch Group G matches live

  • When: November 24-December 2, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group G table

1. Brazil – 3 points (+2 GD)
2. Switzerland – 3 points (+1)
3. Cameroon – 0 (-1)
4. Serbia – 0 points (-2)

Brazil

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Serbia

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

Switzerland

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Premier League

England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man United, Ronaldo terminate contract by mutual consent
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 25, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
0 Comments

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives.

Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, hub ]

From Harry Kane leading England to Gareth Bale leading Wales’ charge to Christian Pulisic primed to push the USMNT towards the knockout rounds and Iran’s hopes pinned on prolific forward duo Azmoun and Taremi, this is going to be a tough group to call.

Many believe England are the favorites (especially after their big win against Iran in the opener) but Wales, the USMNT and Iran are very evenly matched (as the draw between the USA and Wales proved) and their world rankings — an average ranking of 15 if you combine all four teams — show just how tough this group will be. Iran’s win against Wales has set up an incredible finale.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group B.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup tables
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
USMNT
USA lineup vs England: Projected USMNT starting lineup
South Korea vs Ghana live
South Korea vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Group B schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group B table

1. England – 3 points (+4 GD)
2. Iran – 3 points (-2)
3. USA – 1 point (0 GD)
4. Wales – 1 point (-2 GD)

England

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi