Newly famous international darlings Canada will try again for a number of firsts, when they face Croatia in their second game at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.

Canada outshone many of the tournament’s heavyweights during the first round of group games, ultimately falling just short of their first World Cup point and, had things gone just a bit differently, their first win.

Group F is an intriguing one, with favorites Belgium struggling in their opener and Croatia and Morocco both failing to impress against one another. As things stand, it’s wide open for anyone (and everyone).

Here is everything you need for Croatia vs Canada.

How to watch Croatia vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday (November 27)

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

On one hand, Canada were downright brilliant when they made their World Cup return, 36 years in the making on Wednesday. On the other hand, they lost 1-0 to Belgium and are the only team in Group F without a point thus far. The Canucks won plaudits (and new fans) as they showed no fear whatsoever playing against the no. 2 team in the world and were comfortably the better side on the day, so said Belgium boss Roberto Martinez after the game. Alphonso Davies was denied by Thibaut Courtois from the penalty spot, with the game still 0-0 and Canada seeking its first-ever World Cup goal (yeah, that too). Sunday, perhaps.

As for Croatia, their opening draw with Morocco raised a few red flags for a nation that went all the way to the World Cup final just four (and a half) years ago. With five of 11 starters age 30 or older, Croatia have very little range and mobility, and no explosiveness anywhere in the side. Despite holding nearly 65 percent of possession in the game against Morocco, Croatia managed just five shots in 90 minutes (two on target) and a paltry 0.52 xG. If things don’t turn around on Sunday, it’ll be the end of an iconic era that, unfortunately, lasted one cycle too long.

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)

Coach: John Herdman

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

