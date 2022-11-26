Kylian Mbappe bags brace as France advances with win over Denmark

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

France sealed a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe’s 61st-minute goal was answered by Andreas Christensen, but the French wizard completed his brace in the 86th minute to score his 14th goal in his last 12 matches for France.

Antoine Griezmann assisted Mbappe’s late winner as France’s bid to become the third team to repeat as World Cup champions continues to look strong ahead of a group stage finale with Tunisia on Wednesday.

For Denmark, it will need to beat Australia after the Socceroos toppled Tunisia earlier Saturday and hope that Tunisia doesn’t surprise the already-through French as goal differential could come into play.

Mbappe puts pair of dents in Denmark’s durable defense

The reigning World Cup champions are no stranger to scoring boatloads of goals — ask Australia — but even the removal of Denmark’s captain didn’t change how strong the Danes defending has been in Qatar.

It was Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson, not Simon Kjaer, who joined Andreas Christensen and Joachim Andersen in stifling Les Bleus this time, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was there when needed with three saves and six recoveries.

But Mbappe.

The French center forward made the most of good service from Theo Hernandez on the first goal and an impeccable pass from Antoine Griezmann on the second as Denmark pushed France all the way.

Still, France took 20 of the game’s 28 shots and won the xG battle 2.35 to 0.61. Rivals will hope that the set piece goal is a way to beat the champs but France was otherwise solid again in its bid to win a second-straight World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe goal video: Come the hour (mark), come the man

🚀 G⚽️⚽️⚽️L de Francia 🇫🇷 🫡 Kylian Mbappé rompió el cero para marcar su segundo gol en esta #FIFAWorldCup. 🔥 Ojito a la jugada de Theo Hernandez #FRA 1-0 #DEN#ElMundialLoEsTodo #FRAvsDEN pic.twitter.com/eyoZlrIb1Y — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 26, 2022

Andreas Christensen goal video: Set piece equalizer for Danes

Kylian Mbappe goal video: Griezmann’s sweet service seals win

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Denmark’s defenders were ready for Tunisia but its midfield could not dictate the pace and its forwards were nearly non-existent. To say France presents a bigger challenge for Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dollberg, or whoever else Denmark puts in attack is an understatement.

France, meanwhile, allowed an early goal to the Socceroos before turning on the style for most of the remainder of the patch. Antoine Griezmann looks especially lively for Les Bleus after contract issues limited his minutes for Atletico Madrid earlier this season.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

The Tricolore 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚-𝙪𝙥 to face Denmark 👊

Kick-off at 5pm CET 🇫🇷🇩🇰 | #FRADEN | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/tEPYZkxYFK — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 26, 2022

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

