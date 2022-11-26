Australia secured a huge victory against Tunisia in Group D to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

It was the first win at a World Cup since 2010 for the Socceroos.

Mitchell Duke’s fine header in the first half was enough to get them past a stodgy Tunisia, as the African nation were spurred on by their huge number of fans in the stadium but they couldn’t find a way past Matt Ryan in Australia’s goal.

The victory sets up a huge game against Denmark in Australia’s Group D finale, as a win against the Danes will give them the chance to reach the last 16 for just the second time in their history.

As for Tunisia, they now face reigning World Cup champions France in their final group stage game knowing they have to win and hope for a miracle.

Socceroos dig deep to give themselves a chance

After qualifying for this tournament via the intercontinental playoff, Australia have been written off and Graham Arnold had a lot of criticism for the way the Socceroos played. Nobody cares now. His team put in a heroic shift and played to their strengths and sucked the energy out of Tunisia in the first half. This win gives them huge belief they can get the victory against Denmark they need in their final group stage game to have a chance of making the last 16. There is real grit and spirit about this Aussie side and right now you’d say they are the favorites to get past Denmark, even though the Danes have a better team on paper. Defensively they were exceptional and didn’t put a foot wrong and if they can replicate this display against Denmark, they have a huge chance of creating history.

Stars of the show

Harry Souttar: Superb from the giant center back. Key block in the first half and cleared everything which came into the box. At the heart of an incredible defensive display.

Aaron Mooy: What an engine this guy has. Rolled back the years to keep the ball and take the pressure off when Australia needed him and he rattled into challenges.

Mitchell Duke: Great header for the winner, held the ball up so well and gave his side a focal point.

Kick off: 5am ET, Saturday (November 26)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Tunisia found it tough sledding to create scoring chances against Denmark, as they came out in a very conservative 3-4-2-1 formation. Midfielder Aissa Laidouni starred in central midfield, though the bulk of his contributions were of the hard-nosed, ball-winning variety. Tunisia will likely find themselves with more possession and the opportunity to take the game to Australia on Saturday, as opposed to playing more of the game against Denmark inside their own half.

Australia were a goal ahead and comfortably the better side after the opening 15 or 20 minutes of their clash with France, before the defending world champions settled in and began to play through Australia’s midfield and defense with ease. Possession was the best form of defense for Les Bleus, who allowed just four shots in total from Australia. To that point, Craig Goodwin’s 9th-minute goal was the Socceroos’ lone shot on target.

Tunisia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

Australia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

