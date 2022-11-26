Saudi Arabia will try for a second massive upset in as many games at the 2022 World Cup, when they face Poland in Group C play on Saturday.

To beat Argentina, one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, on day 3 of the tournament would have been unthinkable before the Green Falcons went out and shocked the world with a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory. Now, Saudi Arabia (3 points) sit atop the group, with Poland and Mexico (1 point) and Argentina (0) in pursuit.

A win on Saturday would see Saudi Arabia advance to the knockout rounds for the first time since their first time in the World Cup, in 1994.

Here is everything you need for Poland vs Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Saturday (November 26)

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

On the one hand, beating Lionel Messi and Argentina is an incredible result that will go down in history as one of, if not the, biggest upsets in World Cup history. That should be cherished forever, and it will be. But, at the same time, one can’t help but wonder how many more times they can win by scoring two goals from two shots on target (three in total).

As for Poland, a frustrating opening draw with Mexico was made all the more so by the fact that Saudi Arabia, the presumed cellar dwellers of Group C, had already taken three points from their most difficult fixture. Both Poland and Mexico needed a victory to feel comfortable with both the group leaders and the group giants still to come. Frankowski and Milik both come into the Poland starting lineup as they look to take the game to Saudi Arabia.

Poland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 26

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

