Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar are now out are losing to Senegal too.

There’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, but Senegal are missing main man Sadio Mane through injury as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

As for Ecuador, they look like an incredibly solid team who are set up very well to counter and proved that against Qatar.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup Group A.

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

How To Watch Group A matches live

When: November 20-29, 2022

November 20-29, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group A table

1. Ecuador — 4 points (+2 GD)

2. Netherlands — 4 points (+2)

3. Senegal — 3 points (0)

4. Qatar — 0 (-2) – ELIMINATED

Qatar

Current FIFA world ranking: 49

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 0

How they qualified: As hosts

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands

Current FIFA world ranking: 8

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador

Current FIFA world ranking: 44

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 3

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Follow @JPW_NBCSports