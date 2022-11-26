Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

Saudi Arabia and Japan have already pulled off huge upset wins over Argentina and Germany respectively as the tournament has got off to a flying start.

From the USMNT drawing against England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium somehow squeezing past Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: England 0-0 USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Recap/highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Mexico 0-0 Poland – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Argentina 2-0 Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Recap/highlights: France 4-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Recap/highlights: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: France 2-1 Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Recap/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

Recap/highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am

Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Recap/highlights: Belgium 1-0 Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Recap/highlights: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am

Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am

Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Recap/highlights: Brazil 2-0 Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Recap/highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Recap/highlights: Portugal 3-2 Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha

Recap/highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

