This should be a beauty of a game in Group A as both Ecuador and Senegal still have a chance of winning the group.

Ecuador is on four points after their impressive draw against the Netherlands and La Tri, led by the three goals of Enner Valencia, have been one of the stories of the tournament. The South American minnows have impressed mightily and a win here could see them get a more favorable path in the knockout rounds. A point is enough to guarantee them a spot in the last 16, however their captain and talisman Valencia was carried off against the Netherlands. It seems like he may be fit for the Group A finale though, which would be a huge boost.

As for Senegal, they beat Qatar easily last time out and after their spirited display against the Netherlands, they are growing into this tournament sans Sadio Mane. Aliou Cisse knows his side need to win to guarantee their route into the last 16 and the African champions are certainly capable of matching Ecuador. If they can stay solid at the back, they have plenty of talented attackers who can punish and mistake from Ecuador.

Here is everything you need for Ecuador vs Senegal.

Kick off: 10am ET – Tuesday, November 29

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Enner Valencia has obviously been the main man for Ecuador with his three goals so far but Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada have been excellent alongside him in attack. Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan have been superb too, while Angelo Preciado has been electric down the right flank.

Senegal’s defense has looked a bit shaky, even with Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly back there. In midfield Idrissa Gana Gueye and Nampalys Mendy were much better against Qatar and Ismaila Sarr continues to do his best to fill the huge void left by Sadio Mane.

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 3

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

