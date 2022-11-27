How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?

By Nov 27, 2022, 4:55 PM EST
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds.

Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?

The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s 0-0 with England and a September friendly draw with Saudi Arabia.

The quality of those clean sheets is strong, especially given the Saudis performances in Qatar, but it’s the other side where Gregg Berhalter has to find answers.

And the Yanks can’t count on one goal being enough, what with Iran scoring twice against England and twice again in its win over Wales.

And while Team Melli did allow six goals to England and two to Tunisia and Algeria, they’ve also held Senegal to a 1-1 draw and blanked Uruguay. Carlos Queiroz’s men certainly won’t be any more worried about the Yanks than they were any of those previous tests.

So how can Gregg Berhalter unlock the USMNT’s offensive capabilities, bringing the side that scored thrice versus Morocco — Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah, Haji Wright — and delivered the same amount of goals in a memorable 3-2 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final?

We have some ideas.

Let it Reyna

There’s been tons of pressure on Gregg Berhalter regarding the playing time of Giovanni Reyna, the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet who has been injured for much of his recent tenure with the USMNT.

Reyna went unused against Wales and played just seven minutes against England, and Berhalter hasn’t used the youngster more than 45 minutes in six appearances this year.

Reyna played an hour or more in his first seven caps, scoring against Panama and Northern Ireland before getting a goal and an assist in that CNL Final match versus Mexico.

While fitness has limited his minutes, not appearances, for Dortmund over the past month, Reyna does have two goals and both came in matches where he went over an hour.

Berhalter, however, has often made the more popular choice once the lights get brightest and there will be no time brighter for his tenure if they fail to beat Iran.

Look to England (and Morocco)

Carlos Queiroz has only been at the Iranian wheel for a half-dozen matches and he’s barely used the 4-1-4-1 that the side made a staple of its World Cup qualifying run.

A 5-4-1 against England saw the Three Lions put up six goals while a 4-4-2 with two holding midfielders helped beat Wales 2-0, as Queiroz has made it difficult to predict his plan for a given game.

So it becomes imperative that Berhalter put his best foot forward and take the game to Iran.

England’s attack-minded 4-3-3 was too much for Iran and the Yanks will hope for the same. And maybe Berhalter will look to that last offensive outburst against a decent side, the 3-0 defeat of Morrocco that saw Christian Pulisic set up two goals.

That night saw Berhalter use Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, and Brenden Aaronson in midfield and Christian Pulisic, Jesus Ferreira, and Tim Weah atop the attack. The Yanks scored twice in the first half through Aaronson and Weah, then Pulisic won a second-half penalty that sub Haji Wright deposited for a 3-0 that was deserved but closer than the score line.

McKennie and Luca de la Torre were subs after the hour mark and it would be a risk not to play the former from the opening whistle. It’s easy to guess that Berhalter’s plan was always to use a different center forward in each group stage match, but did Haji Wright or Josh Sargent do enough in the first two games to change his mind?

Move Timmy to the tippy top

Tim Weah’s got the lone goal of the tournament and it came through the middle as Pulisic spotted the Lille man driving into the box and Weah snapped the ball past the oncoming keeper.

While Weah likes being out wide and is even more of a midfielder for Lille, putting him at center forward allows Berhalter to use Giovanni Reyna or Brenden Aaronson on the opposite wing of Pulisic.

And he could even play both Reyna and Aaronson if he shortens McKennie’s time for fitness reasons, slotting Reyna atop Adams and Musah.

Do nothing different, expect young team to grow

This one sounds sillier than it is in practice.

Berhalter made just one change between Wales and England, and the difference was muted between the first halves and miles better in the second segments.

The coach may feel that the team learned from its early second-half woes versus Wales given the complete performance against England. And he’s already changed his mind on unit rotation from his World Cup qualifying claims that rotation was good because he’d have to do it at the World Cup.

When all’s said and done, Berhalter wouldn’t be crazy to think this same team playing the same way in the first half would finally get that early goal they’ve earned over two very decent first-45 performances at this tournament.

Poland vs Argentina: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:27 PM EST
Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar.

Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the point it earned from a scoreless draw with Mexico In Doha to give it top billing in the group heading into Wednesday’s match.

Argentina, meanwhile, rebounded from a 2-1 tournament-opening loss to Saudi Arabia In Lusail to bear Mexico 2-0 behind a goal and an assist from Lionel Messi.

Saudi Arabia’s three points means it can still advance with a win over Mexico, who itself can add to its one point. So everyone’s alive in Group C.

Here is everything you need for Poland vs Argentina.

How to watch Poland vs Argentina live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday, Nov. 30
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The storyline for every Argentina game this tournament from this point forward — and really since the lead-up to the Mexico match — is that any loss means the end of Lionel Messi’s World Cup career (at least according to the living legend). The Albiceleste would be thrilled to get something more out of Lautaro Martinez, while Paulo Dybala’s yet to make his tournament debut.

Robert Lewandowski finally has a World Cup goal on his resume, while Piotr Zielinski has been very good for Poland. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sensational in the win over Saudi Arabia.

Poland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Portugal vs Uruguay: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:13 PM EST
Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday.

Portugal outlasted Ghana 3-2 in Doha to open its tournament with a big win that featured a controversial penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Uruguay staged a scoreless draw with South Korea.

It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Uruguay.

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday Nov. 28
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Everyone’s going to keep looking at Cristiano Ronaldo — it’s difficult not to turn your head with all the “Look at me” nonsense — but Bruno Fernandes is the real string-puller here. He’s playing well with Ruben Neves, while Ruben Dias and the back line will look to tighten things up after letting Ghana stay in the game.

Uruguay hero Luis Suarez has been here before, but his supporting cast is as good as ever. Rodrigo Betancur and Jose Maria Gimenez give La Celeste a chance at clean sheet every time they take the pitch.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur

Brazil vs Switzerland: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:12 PM EST
Brazil vs Switzerland live
Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha.

FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.

Switzerland meanwhile used a 1-0 defeat of Cameroon to claim three points and set up Monday’s win-and-in match.

Can Neymar-less Brazil take the next step toward a sixth World Cup? Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Switzerland.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Monday Nov. 28
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Brazil will not have Neymar for this one and likely the rest of the group stage as the oft-fouled magician felt the sting of Serbian tackles in the opener. The Brazilians have had to play without their captain before and have a wealth of attacking options, but who will join Richarlison in providing the goals in a Ney-less attack.

The Swiss have all the tools to hang with Brazil, but how physical will they want to make it for the favorites? Granit Xhaka will be one to watch as the underdogs try to balance a desire to get forward with the danger of doing so against a potent Brazil.

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:10 PM EST
Cameroon and Serbia clash in Group G as both aim to get off and running at the World Cup after losing their opening game.

Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0 and Rigobert Song’s side need to be better in the final third. On the counter attack they were excellent against the Swiss but they have to take their chances.

As for Serbia, they were beaten by Brazil and although they hung in there until 30 minutes from time, they never had control of the game. That’s okay. Brazil are one of the favorites to win it all. Let’s now see if this golden generation of Serbian stars can get a big win to set up a showdown with Switzerland in their final group game.

Here is everything you need for Cameroon vs Serbia.

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Monday, November 28
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.

Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Serbia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic