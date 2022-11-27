South Korea and Ghana collide in Group H with both teams earmarking this as a must-win game in an incredibly tight group.

Heung-min Son and Co. were very solid against Uruguay in their opener but only created a couple of big chances in the 0-0 draw. This is when Son really needs to step up and be the difference as they play Portugal in their final group stage game and will want to have four points on the board by then.

For Ghana, they were so unlucky to lose to Portugal in a five-goal thriller as the Black Stars were a lot of fun to watch and almost snatched a 3-3 draw late on but Inaki Williams slipped at the crucial moment.

Here is everything you need for South Korea vs Ghana.

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET – Monday, November 28

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Obviously Heung-min Son is the main man for South Korea and at the other end of the pitch they need Kim Min-jae to hold things together defensively. It will be intriguing to see if South Korea starts a few more of their playmakers in this clash as they look to take the game to Ghana. Against Uruguay they very much played for the draw to set themselves up for this game.

For Ghana, it will be a very similar approach to how they played against Portugal but they will look to be less open on the counter defensively. They will sit back and counter and the key is getting Mohammed Kudus further forward. Both Ghana and South Korea will see this as a game they have to win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 but Ghana can get a draw and then set up potentially a winner takes all game against Uruguay in their Group H finale.

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Paulo Bento

Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 4

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs

Coach: Otto Addo

Key players: Daniel Amartey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

