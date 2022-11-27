Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup

By Nov 27, 2022, 3:40 PM EST
Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another.

That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.

There’s also a bevy of Wolves and Man City players suiting up for Portugal, a significant Leicester City contingent with Belgium, and Brentford contributing plenty of talent to Denmark.

England is obviously the biggest recipient of Premier League players and Wales is unsurprisingly up there, too, but Brazil and Portugal also look very PL-familiar.

For a full list of all the Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, dip below the jump.

Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina

Julian Alvarez (Man City)
Alexia Mac Allister (Brighton)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Lisandro Martinez (Man Utd)
Cristiano Romero (Tottenham)

Belgium

Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)
Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa)
Wout Faes (Leicester City)
Amadou Onana (Everton)
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)
Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Brazil

Alisson (Liverpool)
Antony (Man Utd)
Casemiro (Man Utd)
Ederson (Man City)
Fabinho (Liverpool)
Fred (Man Utd)
Bruno Guimares (Newcastle)
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
Lucas Paqueta (West Ham
Richarlison (Tottenham)
Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Cameroon

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Croatia

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)
Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

Denmark

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)
Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)
Christian Eriksen (Man Utd)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Mathias Jensen (Brentford)
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds)
Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Ecuador

Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)
Moises Caicedo (Brighton)
Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

England

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Conor Coady (Everton)
Eric Dier (Tottenham)
Phil Foden (Man City)
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)
Jack Grealish (Man City)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
James Maddison (Leicester City)
Harry Maguire (Man Utd)
Mason Mount (Chelsea)
Kalvin Phillips (Man City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Nick Pope (Newcastle)
Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)
Declan Rice (West Ham)
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
Luke Shaw (Man Utd)
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)
John Stones (Man City)
Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)
Kyle Walker (Man City)
Ben White (Arsenal)
Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

France

Alphonse Areola (West Ham)
Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)
William Saliba (Arsenal)
Raphael Varane (Man Utd)

Germany

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)
Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)
Kai Havertz (Chelsea)
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)

Ghana

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)
Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Iran

Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Japan

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Mexico

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Morocco

Nayef Aguerd (West Ham)
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Netherlands

Nathan Ake (Man City)
Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Poland

Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)
Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Portugal

Joao Cancelo (Man City)
Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)
Ruben Dias (Man City)
Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)
Ruben Neves (Wolves)
Matheus Nunes (Wolves)
Joao Palhinha (Fulham)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)
Jose Sa (Wolves)
Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Senegal

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)
Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)
Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)

Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

South Korea

Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves)
Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Spain

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Aymeric Laporte (Man City)
David Raya (Brentford)
Rodri (Man City)
Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Switzerland

Manuel Akanji (Man City)
Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest)
Fabian Schar (Newcastle)
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)
Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

United States (USMNT)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)
Tyler Adams (Leeds)
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Uruguay

Rodrigo Betancur (Tottenham)
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)
Facundo Pellistri (Man Utd)

Wales

Ben Davies (Tottenham)
Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)
Daniel James (Fulham)
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)
Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)
Danny Ward (Leicester City)
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Portugal vs Uruguay: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:13 PM EST
Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday.

Portugal outlasted Ghana 3-2 in Doha to open its tournament with a big win that featured a controversial penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Uruguay staged a scoreless draw with South Korea.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL vs URUGUAY

It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Uruguay.

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday Nov. 28
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Everyone’s going to keep looking at Cristiano Ronaldo — it’s difficult not to turn your head with all the “Look at me” nonsense — but Bruno Fernandes is the real string-puller here. He’s playing well with Ruben Neves, while Ruben Dias and the back line will look to tighten things up after letting Ghana stay in the game.

Uruguay hero Luis Suarez has been here before, but his supporting cast is as good as ever. Rodrigo Betancur and Jose Maria Gimenez give La Celeste a chance at clean sheet every time they take the pitch.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur

Brazil vs Switzerland: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:12 PM EST
Brazil vs Switzerland live
Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha.

FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.

STREAM LIVE BRAZIL vs SWITZERLAND

Switzerland meanwhile used a 1-0 defeat of Cameroon to claim three points and set up Monday’s win-and-in match.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Can Neymar-less Brazil take the next step toward a sixth World Cup? Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Switzerland.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Monday Nov. 28
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Brazil will not have Neymar for this one and likely the rest of the group stage as the oft-fouled magician felt the sting of Serbian tackles in the opener. The Brazilians have had to play without their captain before and have a wealth of attacking options, but who will join Richarlison in providing the goals in a Ney-less attack.

The Swiss have all the tools to hang with Brazil, but how physical will they want to make it for the favorites? Granit Xhaka will be one to watch as the underdogs try to balance a desire to get forward with the danger of doing so against a potent Brazil.

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Switzerland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Cameroon vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:10 PM EST
Cameroon and Serbia clash in Group G as both aim to get off and running at the World Cup after losing their opening game.

STREAM LIVE CAMEROON v SERBIA

Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0 and Rigobert Song’s side need to be better in the final third. On the counter attack they were excellent against the Swiss but they have to take their chances.

As for Serbia, they were beaten by Brazil and although they hung in there until 30 minutes from time, they never had control of the game. That’s okay. Brazil are one of the favorites to win it all. Let’s now see if this golden generation of Serbian stars can get a big win to set up a showdown with Switzerland in their final group game.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Cameroon vs Serbia.

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Monday, November 28
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.

Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Serbia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

South Korea vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 27, 2022, 5:10 PM EST
South Korea and Ghana collide in Group H with both teams earmarking this as a must-win game in an incredibly tight group.

STREAM LIVE SOUTH KOREA v GHANA

Heung-min Son and Co. were very solid against Uruguay in their opener but only created a couple of big chances in the 0-0 draw. This is when Son really needs to step up and be the difference as they play Portugal in their final group stage game and will want to have four points on the board by then.

For Ghana, they were so unlucky to lose to Portugal in a five-goal thriller as the Black Stars were a lot of fun to watch and almost snatched a 3-3 draw late on but Inaki Williams slipped at the crucial moment.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for South Korea vs Ghana.

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET – Monday, November 28
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Obviously Heung-min Son is the main man for South Korea and at the other end of the pitch they need Kim Min-jae to hold things together defensively. It will be intriguing to see if South Korea starts a few more of their playmakers in this clash as they look to take the game to Ghana. Against Uruguay they very much played for the draw to set themselves up for this game.

For Ghana, it will be a very similar approach to how they played against Portugal but they will look to be less open on the counter defensively. They will sit back and counter and the key is getting Mohammed Kudus further forward. Both Ghana and South Korea will see this as a game they have to win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 but Ghana can get a draw and then set up potentially a winner takes all game against Uruguay in their Group H finale.

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Daniel Amartey, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey