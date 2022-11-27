Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks.

The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a lot of traditional favorites as Brazil, France, and England duke it out to be named World Cup winners.

[ MORE: Sadio Mane out of 2022 World Cup ]

There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.

It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.

Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.

World Cup predictions: Group-by-group

Group A

JPW: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar

Andy: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador

Nick: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador

Group B

JPW: England, Wales, USMNT, Iran

Andy: England, Wales, Iran, USMNT

Nick: England, USMNT, Iran, Wales

Group C

JPW: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Andy: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland

Nick: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D

JPW: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia

Andy: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

Nick: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

Group E

JPW: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica

Andy: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica

Nick: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F

JPW: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco

Andy: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Nick: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G

JPW: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Andy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Nick: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H

JPW: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea

Andy: Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, Ghana

Nick: Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal, Ghana

World Cup predictions: Knockout rounds

JPW – Round of 16

Netherlands def. Wales

Denmark def. Argentina

France def. Poland

England def. Senegal

Croatia def. Spain

Brazil def. Uruguay

Germany def. Belgium

Serbia def. Portugal

JPW – Quarterfinals

Brazil def. Croatia

Netherlands def. Denmark

Germany def. Serbia

England def. France

JPW – Semifinals

Brazil def. Netherlands

England def. Germany

JPW – Final

Brazil def. England

Andy – Round of 16

Wales def. Netherlands

Argentina def. Denmark

Germany def. Croatia

Brazil def. Portugal

England def. Senegal

France def. Mexico

Belgium def. Spain

Uruguay def. Serbia

Andy – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. Wales

Brazil def. Germany

France def. England

Uruguay def. Belgium

Andy – Semifinals

Argentina def. Brazil

France def. Uruguay

Andy – Final

Argentina def. France

Nick – Round of 16

Netherlands def. USMNT

Argentina def. Denmark

Spain def. Croatia

Brazil def. South Korea

England def. Senegal

France def. Mexico

Japan def. Belgium

Uruguay def. Switzerland

Nick – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. USMNT

Brazil def. Spain

France def. England

Uruguay def. Japan

Nick – Semifinals

Brazil def. Argentina

France def. Uruguay

Nick – Final

Brazil def. Uruguay

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Balls

JPW

Golden Ball: Vinicius Jr.

Silver Ball: Harry Kane

Bronze Ball: Jamal Musiala

Andy

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi

Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Ball: Emiliano Martinez

Nick

Golden Ball: Neymar

Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Ball: Bruno Guimaraes

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Boots

JPW

Golden Boot: Harry Kane

Silver Boot: Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Boot: Neymar

Andy

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe

Silver Boot: Vinicius Jr.

Bronze Boot: Romelu Lukaku

Nick

Golden Boot: Neymar

Silver Boot: Luis Suarez

Bronze Boot: Richarlison

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Golden Glove?

JPW: Alisson

Andy: Emiliano Martinez

Nick: Alisson

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Young Player Award?

JPW: Jamal Musiala

Andy: Eduardo Camavinga

Nick: Eduardo Camavinga

World Cup predictions: All-Star Team/Best XIs

JPW

Alisson

Trippier, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, T. Hernandez

Casemiro, Musiala, Kimmich

Neymar, Kane, Vinicius Jr.

Andy

Martinez

Pavard, Varane, Gimenez, Tagliafico

Casemiro, Bentancur

Vinicius Jr, Messi, Mbappe

Lukaku

Nick

Alisson

Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez

Betancur, Camavinga, Mitoma, De Bruyne

Mbappe, Richarlison, Neymar

World Cup predictions: USMNT leading scorer

JPW: Christian Pulisic

Nick: Christian Pulisic

Realistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with 1 point

Andy: Out in group stage with 1 point

Nick: Out in group stage on tiebreakers

Unrealistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with no wins

Andy: Out in group stage with 0 points

Nick: Out in group stage with no goals, one point vs Wales

Realistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Round of 16

Andy: Round of 16

Nick: Round of 16

Unrealistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Quarterfinals

Andy: Quarterfinals

Nick: Semifinals

