A pair of substitutes did the scoring Sunday as Alvaro Morata and Niclas Fullkrug traded second-half goals in a 1-1 draw that leaves World Cup Group E wide open heading into the final match day.
Spain now meets Japan will one more point than its final day opponents, while Germany will meet Costa Rica with one point to Los Ticos’ three.
Germany stays alive as two giants stage chess match of sorts
Luis Enrique’s Spain predictably didn’t have the control they had over Costa Rica on Sunday, but they did keep around 65 percent of the ball for most of the game and clogged up the heart of the box when Germany got the ball to a dangerous part of town.
When Germany did manage to find the goal, standing there Unai Simon. The Athletic BIlbao keeper was especially impressive when he stopped Jamal Musiala point blank after the hour mark, but his dominance wouldn’t last when Germany found a second bite at the apple from around the same spot.
Hansi Flick would have wanted all three points for his German team after beating Japan on the first day and now will hope Costa Rica looks more like the team waxed 7-0 by Spain and less like the side that pounced on a Japan error and won 1-0 on Sunday.
Spain, meanwhile, suddenly has to look at two solid performances and realize it has to at least draw Spain to reach the knockout rounds.
Stars of the show
Jordi Alba
Unai Simon
Niclas Fullkrug
Leon Goretzka
Jamal Musiala
Alvaro Morata goal video
🇪🇸 G⚽️⚽️⚽️L de España 🇪🇸
💥 ¡Qué definición de Álvaro Morata! ¡Qué golazo marcó para romper el cero!#ESP 1-0 #GER#ElMundialLoEsTodo #ESPvsGER pic.twitter.com/8Q3PPaOspQ
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 27, 2022
Niclas Fullkrug goal video
🇩🇪 G⚽️⚽️⚽️L de Alemania 🇩🇪
💥 ¡Lo empató Niclas Fullkurg con un GOLAZO directo al ángulo!#ESP 1-1 #GER#ElMundialLoEsTodo #ESPvsGER pic.twitter.com/8olc5uyEa3
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 27, 2022
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Though they’re unlikely to score seven goals again (probably) at this World Cup, Spain will undoubtedly cause one or two more sides (at least) plenty of fits and problems with their high-tempo press. Young and athletic as they were with Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Marco Asensio all in the attacking half, Luis Enrique’s side won’t be getting ahead of itself after just one game, with the experience of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Cesar Azpilicueta keeping them grounded and leading the way.
Things in the German camp are quite the opposite right now, as Hansi Flick already finds himself under immense pressure in his first major tournament in charge. Even at 1-0 up, Germany were unconvincing and only in the lead because Japan needed to make three substitutions before they could come to life. Once they saw that Germany were there for the taking, Japan upped their tempo considerably and Die Mannschaft simply couldn’t cope.
Spain quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 7
World Cup titles: 1 (2010)
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Luis Enrique
Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba
Germany quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 11
World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
World Cup appearances: 20
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Hansi Flick
Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka