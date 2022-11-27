Tunisia need a win and help as they clash with reigning World Cup champions France in their Group D finale.

With France already through to the last 16 of the World Cup courtesy of their two wins so far against Australia and Denmark, Didier Deschamps may rest a few key players for this game. That will give Tunisia hope and after their 0-0 draw against Denmark and their narrow 1-0 defeat to Australia, they’ve been in both games but just can’t find that finishing touch in the final third.

France have an abundance of talent, and that’s just on their bench. Despite losing Nkunku, Benzema, Pogba and Kante to injury before the tournament kicked off, it hasn’t really impacted them as they’ve made light work of their opening two group games. Kylian Mbappe was the difference against Denmark and he already has three goals at this tournament to be the joint top scorer.

Here is everything you need for Tunisia vs France.

How to watch Tunisia vs France live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET – Wednesday, November 30

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Tunisia need to take more risks in attack and this is all or nothing for them now. They need to win and hope that Australia against Denmark ends in a draw as they have the upperhand over Australia when it comes to goal difference. If they win and Denmark win it will also go down to goal difference to see if they reach the last 16. Surely Khazri and Khenissi will start this game to give them extra quality in attack.

France now have the luxury of resting some of their key players ahead of the last 16 but Deschamps will be keen to make it three wins from three in the group stage to keep momentum going. Expect to see the likes of Camavinga, Saliba, Guendouzi and Thuram from the start. France just need a point to guarantee top spot in the group but in reality their huge advantage in goal difference over Australia (6 goals better off) means they’ve already won the group.

Tunisia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

