Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?

Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor.

The five-time World Cup winners will begin their quest for no. 6 as betting favorites to lift the highly coveted gold trophy, formerly known as the Jules Rimet Trophy until 1970, on Dec. 18 in Lusail.

Below is a look at Brazil’s confirmed roster for the 2022 World Cup, along with a few names who weren’t so lucky due to injuries and/or simply not being chosen as one of the 26 by Tite.

Who has Tite selected for 2022 World Cup squad?

Unsurprisingly, Brazil is beyond loaded in attack, with so many options that one (or two) of Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Raphinha, Richarlison and Gabriel Martinelli will see very few, if any, minutes at all in Qatar. That’s seven very worthy players for three (maybe four) spots in the team. There will be more rotation this World Cup than any one before due to the condensed schedule of games, but Brazil’s stars of the future will likely take a backseat before their time comes in 2026.

Confirmed Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Danilo, Dani Alves, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Bremer

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro

Forwards: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Raphinha, Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Pedro

Which players missed out?

Defenders: Renan Lodi (coach’s decision), Gabriel Magalhaes (coach’s decision)

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho (injury), Athur Melo (injury)

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (coach’s decision), Gabriel Barbosa (coach’s decision), Matheus Cunha (coach’s decision)

