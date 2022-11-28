Cameroon vs Serbia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Cameroon and Serbia clash in Group G as both aim to get off and running at the World Cup after losing their opening game.
Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0 and Rigobert Song’s side need to be better in the final third. On the counter attack they were excellent against the Swiss but they have to take their chances.
As for Serbia, they were beaten by Brazil and although they hung in there until 30 minutes from time, they never had control of the game. That’s okay. Brazil are one of the favorites to win it all. Let’s now see if this golden generation of Serbian stars can get a big win to set up a showdown with Switzerland in their final group game.
[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]
Here is everything you need for Cameroon vs Serbia.
How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 5am ET – Monday, November 28
Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)
45th minute Cameroon 1-0 Serbia
53rd minute: Cameroon 1-3 Serbia
66th minute: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2022
🤤 Vincent Aboubakarpic.twitter.com/LzgxmBJ8tg
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2022
2⃣ goals in 2⃣ minutes!#SRB wastes no times to score their second goal to take the lead over Cameroon. #FIFAWorldCup
🎥: @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/DU49STZLU7
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 28, 2022
Cameroon takes the lead‼️
The whole team comes off the bench to celebrate Jean-Charles Castelletto's first goal for #CMR. #FIFAWorldCup
🎥: @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/tFncagtJ7y
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 28, 2022
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.
COUPE DU MONDE FIFA QATAR 2022
Voici les XI #LionsIndomptables qui débuteront le match. #CAMEROUN 🇨🇲 🆚 🇷🇸 #SERBIE
📅 28/11/2022
⏰ 11H00
🏟 Al Janoub Stadium#CMRSER | #FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ECRIVONSLHISTOIRE | #ALLEZLESLIONS | #LETSROARTOGETHER | #INDOMPTABLES pic.twitter.com/WKBz1pofi2
— Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) November 28, 2022
Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.
🔥🦅 Тим Србије за Камерун.
🇨🇲🆚🇷🇸 | #CMRSRB#FIFAWorldCup #SRB pic.twitter.com/hDRjojirEE
— Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA of Serbia (@FSSrbije) November 28, 2022
Cameroon quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Serbia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic