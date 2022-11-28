Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah.

Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored after the break to seemingly put Serbia in control, the second of two assists for Andrija Zivkovic, and Cameroon plugged in Aboubakar for the final 35 minutes.

What a difference he made, scoring off a Castelletto assist in the 63rd minute before setting up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a 66th-minute equalizer.

Twenty-eight total shots — 13 for Cameroon — told the story almost as well as the score line, and 2.37-2.01 favored the African side.

Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0, while Serbia was beaten by Brazil. The final matchday will be wild regardless of how Brazil vs Switzerland goes later Monday.

Stars of the show

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Jean-Charles Castelletto

Andrija Zivkovic

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting goal video

45th minute Cameroon 1-0 Serbia 53rd minute: Cameroon 1-3 Serbia 66th minute: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/Ac61oJU8eu — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2022

Vincent Aboubakar goal video

2⃣ goals in 2⃣ minutes!#SRB wastes no times to score their second goal to take the lead over Cameroon. #FIFAWorldCup 🎥: @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/DU49STZLU7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 28, 2022

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET – Monday, November 28

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.

Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.

Cameroon quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 43

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Serbia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 21

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

