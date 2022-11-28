Vincent Aboubakar leads Cameroon comeback in six-goal draw vs Serbia

Cameroon vs Serbia could go down as the match of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, where a 3-3 draw included a Vincent Aboubakar-inspired two-goal comeback in Al Wakrah.
Jean-Charles Castelletto staked Cameroon to a first-half lead but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time to give Serbia a halftime lead.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored after the break to seemingly put Serbia in control, the second of two assists for Andrija Zivkovic, and Cameroon plugged in Aboubakar for the final 35 minutes.
What a difference he made, scoring off a Castelletto assist in the 63rd minute before setting up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a 66th-minute equalizer.
Twenty-eight total shots — 13 for Cameroon — told the story almost as well as the score line, and 2.37-2.01 favored the African side.
Cameroon were dangerous for large spells against Switzerland but lost 1-0, while Serbia was beaten by Brazil. The final matchday will be wild regardless of how Brazil vs Switzerland goes later Monday.
Stars of the show
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Jean-Charles Castelletto
Andrija Zivkovic
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting goal video
45th minute Cameroon 1-0 Serbia
53rd minute: Cameroon 1-3 Serbia
66th minute: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia
Vincent Aboubakar goal video
Jean-Charles Castelletto goal video
2⃣ goals in 2⃣ minutes!#SRB wastes no times to score their second goal to take the lead over Cameroon. #FIFAWorldCup
Jean-Charles Castelletto goal video
Cameroon takes the lead‼️
The whole team comes off the bench to celebrate Jean-Charles Castelletto's first goal for #CMR. #FIFAWorldCup
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Cameroon will be dangerous on the counter and their gameplan was pretty spot on against Switzerland and it will be the same against Serbia. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbuemo will cause all kinds of problems on the break and Andre Onana is going to have to excel in goal if the Indomitable Lions are going to get a huge win.
COUPE DU MONDE FIFA QATAR 2022
Voici les XI #LionsIndomptables qui débuteront le match. #CAMEROUN 🇨🇲 🆚 🇷🇸 #SERBIE
📅 28/11/2022
⏰ 11H00
Serbia won’t be too disheartened to lose to Brazil in their World Cup opener but they now know this is basically must-win after Switzerland beat Cameroon in their opening game. Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hold the key for Serbia who will have to be patient as they will see plenty of the ball.
🔥🦅 Тим Србије за Камерун.
Cameroon quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Serbia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic