Canada vs Morocco: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Morocco looks to seal a spot in the 2022 World Cup knockout rounds when it meers eliminated Canada in Al Khor on Thursday.

The Atlas Lions opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against returning finalists Croatia before surprising Belgium 2-0, both matches taking place in Al Khor.

Canada felt hard done-by after missing an early penalty and losing 1-0 to Belgium, but did not validate dark horse hopes despite an early goal in its second gameI, soundly beaten 4-1 by Croatia.

Maybe leaving Al Rayyan for Al Khor will help Canada get its first World Cup result after going 0-3 in the 1986 tournament and losing both of its matches in Qatar.

Here is everything you need for Canada vs Morocco.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Thursday Dec. 1

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

How will Canada respond to its 4-1 loss to Croatia? Superior against Belgium and essentially until Croatia equalized on Monday, John Herdman has to decide who will have the mettle to pop off the mat and challenge unbeaten Morocco. One of those faces will surely be Alphonso Davies. Who will join him? Jonathan David and Cyle Larin could use redemptive performances, to be sure.

Morocco looks very, very strong, especially out wide where Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi, and Sofiane Boufal operate the machine. A coming-out party for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri could go a long way toward stretching the Atlas Lions’ tournament well into December.

