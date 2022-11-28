The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick.

Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).

Though Low has moved on, a handful of longtime stalwarts remain as Flick, previously the assistant under Low, puts his own personal stamp on Die Mannschaft. 36-year-old Manuel Neuer (113 caps) remains captain, with 33-year-old Thomas Muller (118 caps, 44 goals), 27-year-old Joshua Kimmich (70 caps) and 32-year-old Ilkay Gundogan (62 caps) all still very much in the first-team picture.

There is also a new generation of sensational talent coming through the German ranks, with 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala establishing himself as a regular starter for Bayern Munich over the last 18 months, 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap hitting the ground running in the Premier League with Southampton this season, and 20-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi being hailed as the next great striker to pass through Borussia Dortmund. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who has been tabbed the next next great striker to pass through Dortmund, was also selected despite the fact he is yet to be capped by Germany.

Below is a look at the confirmed Germany squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Armel Bella-Kotchap

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Mario Gotze, Jamal Musiala, Julian Brandt, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Niclas Fullkrug, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko

Who didn’t make the Germany team?

Defenders: Benjamin Heinrichs, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Julian Draxler, Julian Weigl

Forwards: Timo Werner, Lukas Nmecha

